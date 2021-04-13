Register
13:29 GMT13 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man looks at the latest US-made Hellfire II missiles during the defence industry exhibition in Taipei, 11 August 2005

    China Warns US Not to ‘Play With Fire’ on Taiwan

    © AFP 2021 / SAM YEH
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    241
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202104131082618399-china-warns-us-not-to-play-with-fire-on-taiwan/

    Joe Biden began escalating tensions with Beijing over Taiwan the day he stepped into office, with the island’s de-facto ambassador to the US invited to the new president’s inauguration for the first time since 1979. Military activities near the island, which is claimed by China, have been ramped up by both sides since then.

    China rejects any form of official US-Taiwan contact, and urges Washington to avoid escalating the situation, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has said.

    Beijing is calling on the US “not to play with fire on the Taiwan issue, immediately stop any form of US-Taiwan official contacts, cautiously and appropriately handle the matter, and not send the wrong signals to Taiwan independence forces so as not to subversively influence and damage Sino-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Zhao said, speaking to reporters in Beijing on Tuesday.

    China has lodged a formal complaint with the US over its activities, the spokesman added.

    Zhao’s comments come in the wake of the State Department’s decision Friday to expand “unofficial” contacts with Taiwan, including via new guidelines which allow US officials to more freely and openly meet with their Taiwanese counterparts in the US, on Taiwan and at Taipei’s de-facto embassies and consulates abroad.

    © REUTERS / ANN WANG
    US Makes 'Unofficial' Contacts With Taiwan More Official in Snub to China
    The growing diplomatic spat between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan has been accompanied by growing military tensions, with Taiwan’s defence forces reporting a surge in the flights of Chinese military aircraft through its Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Beijing does not recognise the ADIZ, and considers the island itself an inalienable part of its territory. The Pentagon has accused China of plotting to invade Taiwan, and the US Navy has sailed missile destroyers and other warships through the Taiwan Strait to send China a “message” that the United States military would “continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows.”

    Both the Trump and Biden administrations moved away from their predecessors’ ‘Once China Policy’, under which the United States formally recognises only one government for all of China. Last month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Taiwan a “country,” breaking a long-standing taboo, with Chinese state media accusing him of “severely violating” the One-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US communiques which established relations, and of hurting “Chinese people’s feelings.”

    The US switched to recognising the People’s Republic of China as the sole Chinese state in 1979 during the warming of relations between Beijing and Washington which began under President Richard Nixon in the early 1970s. Before that, between 1949 and 1979, the US recognised Taiwan – which formally calls itself the Republic of China, as the sole Chinese state.

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) conducts routine operations 10 March 2021.
    © Photo : US Navy / Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite
    Biden Sends Missile-Armed Warship Into Taiwan Strait After Admiral Claims Beijing May Invade Island
    The schism between mainland China and Taiwan came to be in the aftermath of the Chinese Civil War, with nationalist forces led by Chiang Kai-shek fleeing to the island after suffering defeat at the hands of Mao’s communists. Since then, both sides have claimed to be the sole true China, and made demands against one another’s territory. In addition to mainland China, Taipei also claims Mongolia, parts of Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Japan, India, Bhutan and Burma as its own.

    China’s official policy envisions peaceful unification of Taiwan with the mainland, and has held talks with island authorities to that effect over several decades. Beijing has also warned against any efforts to promote the island’s independence, and has not ruled out the possible use of force to get the island back.

    Related:

    US Makes 'Unofficial' Contacts With Taiwan More Official in Snub to China
    US Secretary of State Accuses China of 'Increasingly Aggressive Actions Directed at Taiwan'
    Taiwan Says 25 Chinese Air Force Planes Entered Its Air Defence Identification Zone on Monday
    Taiwan Making Arrangements to Receive Ex-US State Secretary Pompeo This Year, Official Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protesters gesture as they gather at the gate of the Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, US, 12 April 2021.
    New Wave of Violent Protests Breaks Out in Minnesota After Killing of Black Man Daunte Wright
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse