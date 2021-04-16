Register
01:06 GMT16 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks to media after announcing that Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa will have pre-emergency status under a new prevention law during a government task force meeting at the prime minister's office, Tokyo, Japan, April 9, 2021.

    China, Regional Security on Agenda as Biden Hosts Japan's Suga, US Official Says

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/10/1082643841_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_03bd91a6de85f729f9ec2c1762a13eb8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202104161082643871-china-regional-security-on-agenda-as-biden-hosts-japans-suga-us-official-says/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden will be hosting his first in-person bilateral meeting with a foreign leader during the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on Friday to discuss a range of regional security concerns in the western Pacific that include China and North Korea.

    "I think you will see in the deliverables the things that we have been focusing on is a broader, deeper set of engagements across technology policy, health-related matters, climate, and also regional security," a senior Biden administration official said during a telephone briefing on Thursday. "We will also talk about China and the cross-trade circumstances and I think the United States and Japan seek to play a steady, careful role to underscore our mutual commitment in the maintenance of peace and stability and to take steps to calm tensions and to discourage provocations."

    Discussions on China will include Hong Kong and Xinjiang, however, because the United States and Japan have different perspectives on issues in the region, the Biden administration does not expect Japan to commit to every US initiative, official said.

    The United States recognizes the close economic ties between Japan and China, but Washington and Tokyo will reveal initiatives designed for both countries to take steps to diversify their supply chains and support alternative 5G networks outside of China’s Huawei, the official said.

    During the visit, Biden and Suga will also put some finishing touches on the US government's review of its North Korea policy, the official said, adding that an announcement is expected on Friday on a substantial Japanese commitment to work with the United States on a $2 billion initiative on 5G telecommunications.

    Biden is also expected to have consultations with his Japanese counterpart about the coup in Myanmar and the United States' rising tensions with China over bilateral engagement with Taiwan, the official said.

    Biden's decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan was done in order to focus resources on the urgent challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, the official noted.

    The US president may also address concerns over disputes between Japan and South Korea that may threaten trilateral coordination on North Korea, the official said.

    On Tuesday, South Korea’s government criticized Japan’s unilateral decision to release Fukushima’s water into the ocean, calling the measure "inappropriate."

    "It is concerning to us, even to the point of being painful for us, to see relations between Japan and South Korea fall to the current level," the official said. "The political tensions are such that we believe it actually impedes all of our abilities to be effective in northeast Asia."

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in earlier remarks that Biden will host South Korean President Moon Jae-in in late May.

    Related:

    US May Consider Diplomacy With North Korea, White House Says
    South Korea Denies Reports of Invitation by US to Join Quad Security Dialogue
    US Sends Mixed Signals on China Policy
    China Warns US Not to ‘Play With Fire’ on Taiwan
    Controls On Chip Exports To China Will Not Work, Trade War May Cost US Up To $100bn, ASML Exec Says
    Tags:
    Indo-Pacific, Pacific Ocean, Pacific, China, Biden Administration, Joe Biden, Yoshihide Suga, Suga, Japan, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A vendor poses with the mascots (L-R) Miga and Mukmuk in a shop selling Olympic merchandise in Whistler on 7 February 2010. The two represented spirit of the 2010 Winter Olympics held in Vancouver.
    Ice-Cubes, Animals, and Fantastic Beasts: How Olympic Mascots Have Changed Over the Years
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse