Register
04:21 GMT21 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Chinese yuan sign is seen at a currency exchange shop in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015. China devalued its tightly controlled currency Tuesday following a slump in trade, allowing the yuan's biggest one-day decline in a decade. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

    China Topples US as EU's Largest Trade Partner in Goods & Will Stay on Top, Author Says

    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/08/1082017105_0:0:2864:1612_1200x675_80_0_0_329f3232583dcbb91fbadf9d26446c8b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202102211082138747-china-topples-us-as-eus-largest-trade-partner-in-goods--will-stay-on-top-author-says/

    China outpaced the US as the EU’s top trade partner in 2020, the European Union's statistics service Eurostat revealed earlier this week. Beijing-based Asia-Pacific commentator Thomas W. Pauken II has explained the trend, suggesting that the EU-China CAI agreement could boost these figures even further.

    Exports of EU goods to China increased by 2.2% and imports went up 5.6%. At the same time, the EU's trade with the US dropped dramatically, with imports sliding 13.2% and exports falling 8.2%.

    As a result, the overall value of EU-China goods trade in 2020 amounted to €586 billion ($706 billion), which is €31 billion ($37 billion) more than between the European bloc and its longstanding partner, the US. In addition to this, CNN Business has drawn attention to the fact that the Chinese economy expanded 2.3% last year, overcoming the negative consequences of the pandemic, while the US' output shrank 3.5%.

    China's Key to Success is Quick Recovery From Pandemic

    "Last year, the US economy was devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic as the virus hit the United States harder than it did in China", says Thomas Weir Pauken II, a Beijing-based US commentator specialising in Asia-Pacific Affairs and author of "US vs. China: From Trade War to Reciprocal Deal". "Consequently, Americans were reluctant to spend money unless it was for daily necessities, as well as to prepare for staying at home for a prolonged duration; and to adapt to changing conditions''.

    In contrast, the Chinese economy had rebounded by the second half of the year and growth surged more than expected in the fourth quarter of 2020, the author highlights, adding that "many Chinese not only kept their jobs but they had reaped in higher incomes for their households and as such they were more willing to buy luxury goods along with other European imports".

    "Hence, this explains how the Chinese market surpassed the US to emerge as the EU’s largest trading partner last year and I forecast China to stay on top, since the US economy could hit a severe downturn in the near future", Pauken suggests.

    Despite US stock markets and property prices having recently seen an impressive rally, "that’s not sustainable since it’s creating the conditions for a bubble and all market bubbles do burst eventually", warns Pauken. Earlier this week, DataTrek Research, an investment analysis firm, suggested that US stocks could see correction soon as interest rates begin to rise.

    Pauken believes that one "should also expect a dramatic drop in US-China trade if the US economic downturn strikes with a vengeance".

    "American consumers will be spending less and that will directly impact Chinese exports to the US", he says.

    Shenzhen CBD and River
    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / SSDPenguin / Shenzhen CBD and River
    Shenzhen CBD and River

    CAI May Help China Stay on Top

    Meanwhile, the EU appears to be poised to enjoy even stronger trade growth with China given that Brussels and Beijing have moved forward on the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI), according to the Asia-Pacific affairs commentator.

    On 30 December 2020, the EU and China reached an "agreement in principle" on the CAI following a call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on behalf of the presidency of the EU Council, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

    In accordance with the new deal, which had been negotiated for seven years, China committed to provide to a greater level of market access for EU investors and ensure fair treatment for EU companies "so they can compete on a better level playing field in China, including in terms of disciplines for state owned enterprises, transparency of subsidies and rules against the forced transfer of technologies", according to the European Commission's press release. The deal has yet to be approved by the European Parliament.

    The European officials' determination to conclude the CAI deal has certain grounds. Currently, business relations between the People's Republic and the bloc are governed by 25 different bilateral investment treaties (BITs). According to Bruegel, a Brussels-based economic think tank, these BITs "suffer from three main drawbacks":

    ·         First, "they only address investment protection and not liberalisation or market access";

    ·         Second, "none of the BITs cover sustainability issues, rules on state-owned enterprises (SOEs) or transparency rules on subsidies";

    ·         Third, "the coverage of the BITs is quite variable, as are their exceptions". Thus, for instance, the French BIT covers culture issues while the Finnish BIT targets discriminatory local content measures for investment.

    ​The CAI appears to hit a raw nerve of US China hawks: according to American Enterprise Institute (AEI) fellows, the EU's trade deal demonstrates that the bloc is guided by a "narrow, material self-interest under the US security umbrella". The AEI argues that Brussels should have at least waited for Joe Biden's inauguration, denouncing China as the US' "most important adversary". "China is trying to rush a deal through before EU-US relations stabilise", wrote Dalibor Rohac, an AEI resident scholar.

    "You will see a paradigm shift with the EU moving away from the US markets and to boost more investments and cross-border trade with China", forecasts Thomas Pauken. "EU companies will generate higher revenues from Chinese consumers, while American consumers will be less relevant for EU manufacturers and exporters".

    Meanwhile, Daniel S. Hamilton of the Woodrow Wilson Centre in Washington, DC, argued that if one combines trade in goods and trade in services, the US would still outperform the People's Republic with an estimated €950 billion ($1.12 trillion) in total trade for 2020.

    However, Pauken believes that if the EU Commission and legislature formally approves the CAI, China could beat the US in terms of total trade by 2023 or 2024, citing a potential demise of the American economy under President Joe Biden.

    Related:

    China ‘By Far Most Advanced’ on Digital Currency, May Use It to Test Dollar Dominance, Report Says
    Russia, China & Democracy: Biden Vows ‘America is Back’ in Munich Speech Hailing Multilateralism
    US Trade Secretary Vows to Keep Trump's Tariffs on China 'in Place'
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, trade deal, Ursula von der Leyen, Xi Jinping, Joe Biden, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse