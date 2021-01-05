Register
18:10 GMT05 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chinese President Xi Jinping makes a toast at the beginning of the welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People during the first day of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, May 14, 2017

    Dual Circulation: Why China Has Every Chance to Outpace US by 2028 & Why Biden Unlikely to Stop This

    © REUTERS / Damir Sagolj
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105360/32/1053603207_0:183:3500:2151_1200x675_80_0_0_e840e7c9929307f1b16a6f672658c8ea.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101051081657857-dual-circulation-why-china-has-every-chance-to-outpace-us-by-2028--why-biden-unlikely-to-stop-this/

    Whatever Joe Biden and his aides say about the need to confront China, the Democratic Party's actions speak louder than words, especially when money talks, Beijing-based American commentator Thomas Pauken says, explaining how China will continue its rise due to a new "dual circulation" strategy.

    Joe Biden has signalled that his Cabinet will not immediately undo President Donald Trump's tariff policy and technology industry challenge against China, as The New York Times and CNBC reported late last month.

    However, it appears that Beijing is ready for any possible scenario, as it has adopted a “dual circulation” strategy to reduce its dependence on foreign markets, which was outlined by Ambassador Zhang Ming in his December op-ed for Euractiv. Citing complexities and volatility in the global economy, the ambassador referred to China's "new development paradigm with domestic circulation as the mainstay and domestic and international circulations reinforcing each other".

    China's 'Dual Circulation' Strategy

    Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the "dual circulation" concept in May, well before the 2020 US presidential election. Actually, China has never had illusions about the Trump or Biden administrations, according to Thomas Weir Pauken II, a Beijing-based US commentator specialising in Asia-Pacific Affairs and author of "US vs. China: From Trade War to Reciprocal Deal".

    "Beijing is boosting domestic demand as a common sense approach", he says. "Many Western governments will march ahead on lockdowns to curb the coronavirus next year and the strict regulations on international travel, social distancing, closures of restaurants and non-essential shops will drag the US and European economies into a tailspin for the first half of the year".

    In contrast, China’s economic rebound is real and is expected to continue to surge ahead going into 2021, the commentator points out, adding that the growing domestic consumption may compensate for the reduction in demand by international consumers.

    Chinese workers stand on a pier before a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong province on April 13, 2017
    © AFP 2020 / STR
    Chinese workers stand on a pier before a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong province on April 13, 2017

    Nevertheless, China’s trade surplus reached $75.42 billion in November 2020, up 21% from a year earlier, according to the General Administration of Customs' December report. This indicates that the global demand for the country's goods is growing amid the pandemic, The Wall Street Journal admitted last month. At the same time, the People's Republic's 1.4 billion-strong consumer market presents great opportunities, especially given that the country's middle class amounts to over 400 million people.

    "In regards to so-called better cooperation between Biden and Beijing that’s not for certain and the Chinese no longer worry about US consumers driving China’s economic growth rates", Pauken explains.  "President Trump’s trade wars have taught the Chinese that ‘localisation’ not globalisation will keep China’s strong and vibrant for its mid to long-term outlook. The ‘China First’ has a similar philosophy as Trump’s ‘America First’ except it’s in reverse".

    In addition to this, the Chinese yuan has risen in value compared to the US dollar since it was believed that Biden would enter the White House, the author highlights, suggesting that "this demonstrates China stands prepared to move forward on ‘dual circulation’ as a stronger yuan will play a more crucial role".

    Meanwhile, the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), one of the UK's leading economics consultancies, projected that the People's Republic will overtake the US as the world’s biggest economy by 2028. CEBR expects China to become "an upper-income economy during the current five-year plan period (2020-25)", according to Douglas McWilliams, the consultancy's deputy chairman, as quoted by The Guardian.

    "Washington will be in a much weaker position to continue trade wars with Beijing and China will respond with ‘tit-for-tat’ actions", believes Pauken. "The US economy will be rocked by the dragging on of trade wars and it could take years to recover from it".   

    Futuristic Beauty of Shanghai
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Futuristic Beauty of Shanghai

    'The US is Heading to One-Party Rule'

    The US political establishment is seemingly aware of the looming challenge: Foreign Affairs, a magazine published by the influential think tank the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), predicted in late December that the US and China are entering "the sharpest phase" of a "superpower marathon".

    Senior American politicians in both Trump and Biden's camps are calling for cracking down on China. Following the November election, the US mainstream media started talking about FBI and IRS inquiries into the president-elect's son, Hunter Biden, focusing on his dealings with Chinese businessmen. For its part, Axios broke a story about alleged Chinese spy Fang Fang and her ties with prominent Democrats, including a House lawmaker.

    However, Pauken does not believe that this trend will last long: according to him, the so-called scrutiny of China will be temporary as "Big Business will eventually take charge of the media narrative and they will demand the media deliver ‘pro-China’ messaging to protect their business interests with China".

    (From L) Husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Douglas Emhoff, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Hunter Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden salute the crowd after delivering remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 7, 2020, after being declared the winners of the presidential election
    © AFP 2020 / JIM WATSON
    (From L) Husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Douglas Emhoff, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Hunter Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden salute the crowd after delivering remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 7, 2020, after being declared the winners of the presidential election

    The Beijing-based commentator suggests that business interests will prevail over concerns that China can outperform the US in the not-so-distant future. Thus, for instance, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) recently scrapped its plan to delist three Chinese telecom firms – China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom – regardless of Trump's November executive order banning US investments in Chinese firms owned or controlled by the country's military.

    The Democrats are likely to continue collaboration with the People's Republic and the GOP will be unable to exert pressure on their political opponents, Pauken deems.

    "If Democrats win both Senate seats [in Georgia] and take control of the Senate it’s 'game over' for the Republican Party", he says. "The Democrats claim they will be tough on China, but actions speak louder than words. Biden is just bluffing and it will backfire when Beijing keeps calling his bluffs. China will be the winner by default and it’s nothing to be proud of".

    The American author elaborates that after winning the Georgia runoffs, the Dems will maintain control not only over the White House and the House of Representatives, but also over the Senate, which means that the US is heading to nothing short of a "one-party system".

    "The US is headed for a non-democratic form of government", Pauken warns, expressing doubts that Biden won fair and square. "There will be a one-party rule with the Democrat Party in charge, while the US-based mainstream media will serve as the propaganda organs for the US government, Big Business and globalist elites".

    Related:

    China Rejects Taiwan’s Proposed Talks as Beijing Blames Taipei for ‘Cheap Tricks’
    From China's Rise to 'Black Swan Event' Fallout: Newt Gingrich Predicts What New Decade Will Bring
    China Slams 'Political' NYSE Delisting of Top Three Mainland Telecoms, Will Have 'Limited' Effects
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, US economy, tariffs, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, trade war, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President-elect Joe Biden campaigns for Democrat US Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at a rally ahead of runoff elections in Atlanta, Georgia, US, 4 January 2021.
    Georgia On My Mind: Biden and Trump Hold Rallies Ahead of Decisive Election for US Senate
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse