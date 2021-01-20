China Sanctions Mike Pompeo, Peter Navarro, John Bolton, Steve Bannon and 24 Other US Citizens

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has announced the introduction of sanctions against 28 American "anti-China politicians" whom Beijing accused of carrying out a "series of crazy moves" that gravely undermined China's interests and US-Chinese relations, offended the Chinese people, and who interfered in the country's internal affairs.
The list included prominent names from the now-former Trump administration such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton and his successor Robert O'Brien, former Chief White House Strategist Stephen Bannon, and Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro.

