Register
11:48 GMT18 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Chinese woman adjusts the Chinese national flag near U.S. national flags before a Strategic Dialogue expanded meeting that's part of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, July 10, 2014

    'Nothing But Praying Mantis': China Urges Pompeo 'to Wind Up the Show' as Beijing Slams US Sanctions

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081799952_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_8ddb780e87b3b975aa4c87fcac3e0c82.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202101181081802430-nothing-but-praying-mantis-china-urges-pompeo-to-wind-up-the-show-as-beijing-slams-us-sanctions/

    Earlier in January, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying warned that the US will pay a "heavy price" for its threats to censure Chinese officials over the arrest of Hong Kong activists detained on charges of subversion and national security law violations.

    Beijing's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office has lashed out at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over Washington slapping sanctions on Chinese officials following the detention of more than 50 Hong Kong activists late last week.

    "People like Pompeo are nothing but laughable praying mantises who are trying in vain to stop the rolling wheels of history", the office said in a statement on Monday.

    This was an apparent reference to an old Chinese saying about a mantis attempting to stop a chariot, referring to a person who is seeking to overrate themselves.

    The office rejected the US sanctions as "a political trick when all other tricks are exhausted", also calling on Pompeo to "wind up the show", in a apparent nod to the secretary of state's upcoming departure from office.

    "Hong Kong's development from chaos to stability is unstoppable", the statement pointed out, a few days after the Hong Kong government bashed the sanctions as "insane, shameless, and despicable".

    This followed the Trump administration imposing sanctions on an array of Chinese officials in response to Hong Kong arresting more than 50 people on 6 January in what Washington described as "an appalling crackdown on pro-democracy politicians and activists who were trying to advance fair and open primary elections for Hong Kong's Legislative Council".

    Beijing, in turn, insists the activists were detained on charges of subversion and violation of the national security law about a week after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters that the White House will pay a "heavy price" for its threats to sanction Chinese officials over the Hong Kong detentions.

    The skyline of the business district is silhouetted at sunset in Hong Kong Monday, July 13, 2020
    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    China Warns Against Foreign Meddling as France Laments About Human Rights in Xinjiang, Hong Kong
    The spokeswoman also called on the US authorities to immediately halt interference in China's internal affairs.

    The activists were detained earlier in January on suspicions of plotting to force Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam to step down and paralyse the work of the semi-autonomous territory's government.

    The arrest came after a national security law was enacted in Hong Kong, a former UK colony, in late June 2020.

    Beijing and the Hong Kong government argue that the new law only serves to safeguard China's national security, while respecting people's liberties as well as the city's special status. A number of countries in the West, however, view the new law as allegedly undermining Hong Kong's autonomy, which Beijing pledged under the joint declaration with the UK in 1984.

    Related:

    China Denounces Statement of 5 Western Foreign Ministers on Hong Kong as Meddling
    China Slaps Several US Officials With Sanctions in Retaliation for Hong Kong Restrictions
    Trump Administration Sanctions Four Hong Kong Officials Over China’s National Security Law
    Tags:
    officials, sanctions, Hong Kong, Mike Pompeo, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the National Guard pushes a colleague in a chair through the Visitor Centre of the U.S. Capitol on 13 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
    National Guard Bolsters Security in US Capitol as House Votes to Impeach Trump
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse