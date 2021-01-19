Register
23:22 GMT19 January 2021
    Commander of US Central Command Gen. Lloyd Austin III conducts a media briefing on Operation Inherent Resolve, the international military effort against (IS) Islamic State group, on October 17, 2014

    Lloyd Austin Says Will Review US Force Presence in Mideast to Address Russia, China Challenges

    © AFP 2020 / Paul J. Richards
    US
    The confirmation hearing for Gen. Lloyd Auston, President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to head the Pentagon, took place before the Senate Armed Services Committee on January 19, one day before Biden’s inauguration.

    During his opening statement during his confirmation hearing, Lloyd revealed that - if confirmed - he would ensure China does not gain military superiority over the United States. 

    When asked whether the US National Defense Strategy (NDS) should be revised, Austin responded that the pace at which China is modernizing its military modernization, its “increasingly aggressive actions in the Indo-Pacific and its ability to threaten the US Homeland are concerning and must be continually reexamined.”

    The US has repeatedly accused China of military aggression in the Indo-Pacific region.

    “Across much of the Indo-Pacific region, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is using military and economic coercion to bully its neighbors, advance unlawful maritime claims, threaten maritime shipping lanes, and destabilize territory along the periphery of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).  This predatory conduct increases the risk of miscalculation and conflict. The United States stands with its Southeast Asian allies and partners to champion a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the US Department of State wrote on its website.

    In a written submission to the Senate committee, Austin also revealed that given the “ascent and the scope and scale” of China’s military modernization, the Biden administration “will view China as our most serious global competitor and, from a defense perspective, the pacing threat in most areas,” Bloomberg reported.

    Austin also said he would review current troop deployments in the Middle East and hinted at a reduction of US forces in the region, stating that “we can better calibrate” the American presence and provide “opportunities to employ the force in other theaters,” Bloomberg reported.

    During the confirmation hearing, Austin also said that Russia should be held responsible if found to be responsible for the recent cyber attack against IT company SolarWinds, which occurred last month.

    "I really look forward to understanding with clarity what really happened. The FBI, the NSA [National Security Agency] have given Russia credit for this. They have attributed this activity to Russia and if that's the case, I think Russia should be held accountable. That's my personal belief," Austin said Tuesday.

    The cyberattack exposed private data from companies and government agencies, including thousands of emails from the US Department of Justice (DoJ).

    In a statement last month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that Russia was "pretty clearly" responsible for the hack. 

    However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied the allegations.

    "This talk [of cyberattacks] has nothing to do with us, because Russia is not involved in such attacks generally, including this one specifically. We state this officially and decisively. Any accusations of Russia's involvement are absolutely unfounded and are a continuation of the kind of blind Russophobia that is resorted to following any incident," Peskov said in a briefing last month, Sputnik reported.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
