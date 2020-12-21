Russia Dismisses US' 'Unfounded' Cyberattack Claims as 'Blind Russophobia'

Moscow had nothing to do with the recent series of cyberattacks reported by US officials, and all accusations against Russia in this regard are unfounded and a continuation of blind Russophobia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.
"This talk [of cyberattacks] has nothing to do with us, because Russia is not involved in such attacks generally, including this one specifically. We state this officially and decisively. Any accusations of Russia's involvement are absolutely unfounded and are a continuation of the kind of blind Russophobia that is resorted to following any incident," Peskov said, speaking at a briefing Monday.
"As for some US actions ['in response' to the hacking attacks], US actions have recently been very unpredictable, so we cannot say anything in this regard," the spokesman added, when asked whether the cyberattacks could spark a new round of sanctions.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
