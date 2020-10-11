At Least 5 Dead, 28 Injured in Ganja Shelling by Armenian Forces - Azeri Prosecutor General's Office

Earlier in the day, Azeri Ministry of Defence said that the city of Ganja has been attacked by the Armenian forces. Before that, Nagorno-Karabakh unrecognized republic asserted that several large villages were attacked by the Azeri army, despite the ceasefire brokered by Moscow on 10 October.

Azeri Prosecutor General's Office stated Sunday that at least five people died and 28 others were injured as a result of shelling in Ganja, where a rocket destroyed a residence building.

Earlier, Azerbaijan's Emergencies Ministry said at least five dead bodies were recovered from debris, while 17 people were injured.

"As a result of the rocket fire, a residential building was fully destroyed. As of now, the bodies of five dead have been recovered from the rubble; there are 17 wounded. Rescuers are working on the spot," the Sunday statement from the press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

On early Sunday, Azeri Defence Ministry said that Ganja, which is the second largest city in the country, had been shelled by Armenian forces. The statement followed an announcement made by Nagorno-Karabakh that several large villages were attacked by the Azeri forces.

Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent from the scene reported that several explosions were heard in Stepanakert, unrecognized republic's capital, despite the ceasefire earlier brokered by Russia.

Peace talks in Moscow regarding the ceasefire laster for over 10 hours on 9-10 October, with foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan negotiating ending the hostilities in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The talks resulted in a joint statement from the three parties envisaging the ceasefire beginning from 10 October in order for the sides to exchange prisoners and bodies of those killed.

© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry Trilateral talks between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict take place in Moscow, 9 October 2020

The conflict in the unrecognized republic escalated on 27 September, with both Armenia and Azerbaijan accusing each other of sparking the hostilities.

The international community, including Russia, France, the UN, the US and others, has been calling for ceasefire between the parties and returning to negotiations, while Turkey voiced its support to Azerbaijan.

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict roots back to 1988, when the region attempted to secede itself from Azerbaijan. The hostilities evolved into a war that was wrapped up in 1994 with a ceasefire. Since 1992, the OSCE-mediated Minsk group that includes Russia, the US and France has been holding negotiations to settle the conflict.