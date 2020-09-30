Armenian Military Says Nagorno-Karabakh Forces Destroy Azerbaijani Heavy Flamethrower

"The fighting continues. The subdivisions of the Artsakh Defense Army are carrying out punitive counter retaliatory actions in specific areas. A large number of military hardware have been destroyed, including the TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system", Spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Twitter.
This comes hours after the Armenian Defence Ministry said Azerbaijani Air Forces were attacking the Artsakh forces with drones and shelling.
On the same day, Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia declared martial law and general mobilisation. Azerbaijan first said it had no such need, but later changed its mind and declared partial martial law and partial mobilization.
Several states, including Russia, Germany and France, have urged the parties to exercise restraint. Turkey has said it would provide Azerbaijan with any support for which it asks.
