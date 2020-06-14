Gentle Monsters: Red Velvet’s Unit of Irene and Seulgi Will Have Their Own Show

The new unit is also scheduled to release an album, called Monster, in July.

Seulgi and Irene, members of Red Velvet, the one active girl band in the SM Entertainment stable, will have their own show ahead of the release of their album titled 'Monster' which was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

​The unit will have a similar show concept as the whole band previously had with the “Level Up Project” which involved all members of Red Velvet including Wendy, Joy, and Yeri. This was a travel entertainment show which ran for three seasons from 2017 to 2018. The girls visited Bangkok, Yeonsu and Slovenia between their group promotions. The new show of the unit will be released on the South Korean streaming platform wavve.

Earlier in April, Red Velvet's label, SM Entertainment, announced that a new sub-unit consisting of two members - Seulgi and Irene - has been created and that they are preparing for their first unit album. Preorders were even opened for the physical album, which was set to be released in June, but at the end of May, it was announced that it would be delayed until July. The agency explained that the album needs enhancement and music quality improvement and apologized for the postponement.

The unit also made a hilarious hint about their comeback for fans. Irene and Seulgi drew a little monster which is related to the name of the album - and fans found it adorable.

​Famous SM Entertainment choreographer Shim Jaewon also shared on Instagram that he is working on the choreo for the Red Velvet unit.

Q. The difficulty of Irene&Seulgi's choreo is...?

Shim Jaewon: The one I'm working on

First-rate/the highest



😳 @RVsmtown pic.twitter.com/VZ9uIa5IsE — Seulgi pics ♡ 슬기 나비야 (@seulpics) June 13, 2020

​Reveluvs (the name for the fans of Red Velvet) are happy about the new content and looking forward to the release of the unit.

reveluvs: please give us a spoiler 🥺



smtown:

redvelvet:

seulrene: pic.twitter.com/wZiDKL9c5R — renebaebae (@irene_gifs) June 13, 2020

