S Korean National Intelligence Service Says 'No Signs' Kim Jong-un Received Heart Surgery - Yonhap

The National Intelligence Service of South Korea rejected the suggestions that Kim Jong Un had undergone heart surgery, saying that "Kim Jong Un's health abnormality is absurd" and there are "no signs of heart surgery", according to South Korean state-run news agency Yonhap.
Earlier on 1 May, Kim Jong Un appeared in public for the opening ceremony of a new fertilizer plant in Sunchon, finishing his almost month-long absence that caused speculations on his health.
The rumours on Kim's alleged heart surgery emerged in early April when the leader failed to attend the anniversary of his grandfather's birthday, fueled by the reports that he had undergone a heart surgery that put him in "grave danger".
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
