Register
16:56 GMT04 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People watch a TV showing an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, 2 May 2020. Kim made his first public appearance in 20 days as he celebrated the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang.

    Defectors Who Claimed Kim Jong-un Was Gravely Ill or Dead Apologize for False Speculation

    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107916/89/1079168998_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_3e87fc705b1247ae119f2b8dc2de71d1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202005041079193927-defectors-who-claimed-kim-jong-un-was-gravely-ill-or-dead-apologize-for-false-speculation/

    Weeks of speculation regarding the whereabouts and health status of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un fueled by South Korea-based English-language media and CNN were brought to an abrupt end late last week after Kim reemerged in public, seemingly alive and well.

    Thae Yong-ho and Ji Seong-ho, the pair of high profile North Korean defectors-turned South Korean opposition lawmakers, have publicly apologized for their “groundless remarks” about Kim Jong-un’s health following complaints by ruling Democratic Party lawmakers.

    Thae, a former deputy ambassador to Britain who fled to South Korea in 2016, and was elected as the representative of the Gangnam District of Soeul from the opposition United Future Party in April, publicly mused last month that he believed Kim “cannot stand up by himself or walk properly.”

    In a statement Monday, the politician apologized for his remarks. “I am aware that one of the reasons why many of you voted for me as a lawmaker is with the expectations of an accurate analysis and projections on North Korean issues,” he said, according to Reuters. “I feel the blame and heavy responsibility,” he added. “Whatever the reasons, I apologise to everyone.”

    His counterpart, Ji Seong-ho, a defector who left North Korea in the mid-2000s, and who was elected as a lawmaker from the Future Korea Party in April, similarly expressed regret for his comment that he was “99 percent sure” that Kim was dead.

    “I have pondered on myself for the past few days, and felt the weight of the position that I’m in,” Ji said. “As a public figure, I will behave carefully going forward,” he promised.

    The Democratic Party, the ruling parliamentary party of President Moon Jae-in, attacked the pair of MPs for their remarks, accusing them of not just misinforming the public, but threatening President Moon’s careful efforts to improve relations between the two Koreas. One lawmaker suggested that the pair be excluded from the parliament’s intelligence and defence committees, while another asked what value they bring to South Korea generally.

    Separately, activists made a formal complain to the country’s prosecutor’s office, accusing the pair of spreading fake news.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in, second from right, and his wife Kim Jung-sook, right, stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second from left, and his wife Ri Sol Ju on the Mount Paektu in North Korea, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018
    © AP Photo / Pyongyang Press Corps Pool
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in, second from right, and his wife Kim Jung-sook, right, stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second from left, and his wife Ri Sol Ju on the Mount Paektu in North Korea, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018

    Before the present scandal, the pair of men had helped to shape the South Korean and global narrative regarding North Korea and the nature of its government. Thae has been employed by the South Korean Institute for National Security Strategy, and NK Daily, the National Endowment for Democracy-funded website which helped originate the rumours of Kim’s ill health last month. Both men have traveled the world to address Western parliaments about North Korea. Ji attended the 2018 State of the Union at the invitation of President Donald Trump, who called his heroic story of escape from the country a “testament to the yearning of every human soul to live in freedom.”

    Rumours regarding Kim’s health began to swirl in mid-April, after he skipped the Day of the Sun, the major North Korean holiday celebrating the birth of his grandfather, North Korea founder Kim Il-sung. In the weeks that followed, South Korean media and CNN speculated, citing unnamed sources, that Kim was either ill or dead following heart surgery. Seoul maintained that it had no information to suggest that anything was wrong with Kim, while President Trump called CNN’s reporting “incorrect.” North Korean media released images and video of Kim at the opening of a fertilizer plant on Saturday, showing him to be alive, walking upright as normal, and in apparent good humour.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the completion of a fertiliser plant, together with his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 2, 2020
    © REUTERS / KCNA
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the completion of a fertiliser plant, together with his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 2, 2020

    Related:

    Mark on Kim Jong-un's Arm a Possible Sign of Heart Surgery, Medical Experts Claim
    Seoul Disagrees With Speculation that Kim Jong-un Had Surgery - Reports
    How a US Government-Sponsored Outlet Sparked Media Hysteria About Kim Jong-un's 'Death'
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds her first on-camera news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House May 01, 2020 in Washington, DC.
    Beauty and Politics: Female Representatives of Presidents and Ministers
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse