Register
08:42 GMT27 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un applauds while visiting a pursuit assault plane group under the Air and Anti-Aircraft Division in the western area in this undated image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on April 12, 2020

    Kim Jong-un 'Sends Greetings' to Builders in Tourist Zone Amid Rumours of His Demise

    © REUTERS / KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107910/60/1079106087_0:255:3091:1993_1200x675_80_0_0_0a984bb4428761cb35f43d704db91076.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202004271079105946-kim-jong-un-sends-greetings-to-builders-in-tourist-zone-amid-rumours-of-his-demise/

    The global news media has been speculating about the possible demise of North Korea's leader, since he missed an annual ceremony commemorating the birthday of his grandfather on 15 April. Kim Jong-un has not been publicly seen for more than two weeks now.

    North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un has thanked builders working in the east coast region of Wonsan, according to a Monday report by the country’s main newspaper Rodong Sinmun, as quoted by South Korea's Yonhap News Agency. According to the Seoul-based media, a similar report has been creleased by the Korean Central Broadcasting Station.

    “Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un has sent his appreciation to the workers who devoted themselves to building the Wonsan-Kalma tourist zone,” Rodong Sinmun has been quoted as saying.

    The Wonsan-Kalma is a tourist zone under construction that has been closely monitored by Kim Jong-un, who previously sent a similar greeting to the local builders this February. On Saturday, the US think tank 38 North reported that satellite imagery showed a train, allegedly belonging to the North Korean leader and his family, parked at the elite resort area on 21 and 23 April.

    What is described by Washington-based North Korea monitoring project 38 North as a special train possibly belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen in a satellite image with graphics taken over Wonsan, North Korea April 23, 2020
    © REUTERS / PLANET LABS
    What is described by Washington-based North Korea monitoring project 38 North as a special train possibly belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen in a satellite image with graphics taken over Wonsan, North Korea April 23, 2020

    The report said that the train was spotted at the railway station reserved for use by the family of the North Korean supreme leader, however, the analysts stopped short from concluding that the presence of the vehicle anyhow indicated that Kim Jong-un was there, neither it shed any light on the state of his health.

    The news comes following conflicting reports that Kim Jong-un might be in “grave condition” or even dead following alleged heart surgery this month. The speculations emerged after the North Korean leader missed an annual ceremony commemorating the birthday of his grandfather and the state founder, Kim Il-sung, something which he has never done since assuming the position in 2011. The DPRK’s head has not been publicly seen since 11 April, when he was presiding over a Workers’ Party meeting, according to the state media, and no footage of him has emerged since.  

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a statement in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to the United Nations, in Pyongyang, North Korea
    © AP Photo / Korea News Service
    'I'll Be Shocked If He's Not Dead': Lindsey Graham Addresses Rumors of Kim Jong Un's Alleged Demise
    However, South Korean officials dismissed rumours about Kim Jong-un’s alleged demise or poor health, with a senior foreign policy advisor to President Moon Jae-in, Moon Chung-in, telling the US media on Sunday that the North Korean leader was “alive and well” and had been staying in Wonsan area since 13 April.

    “No suspicious movements have so far been detected”, the official told CNN.

    US President Donald Trump has also argued that he believed that earlier reports about Kim John-un’s deteriorating condition were “incorrect”.

    Tags:
    Supreme Leader, Donald Trump, DPRK, Kim Il-sung, South Korea, Kim Jong-un, North Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gala vice-chair Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump, arrives at the Martha Graham Dance Company opening night gala at New York City Center on April 6, 2005 in New York City.
    From Fashion Model to the First Lady of the United States: Melania Trump Turns 50
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse