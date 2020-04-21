DPRK Leader Kim Jong Un in 'Grave Danger' Following Heart Surgery - Reports

The US is monitoring "intelligence" that DPRK leader Kim Jong Un is in "grave danger" following a surgery, CNN reported Monday, citing an unnamed US official.
According to Daily NK, Kim had undergone a "cardiovascular surgical procedure" and was said to be mostly recovered, while continuing to receive medical treatment at Hyangsan Medical Centre, a dedicated hospital of the Kim family.
Earlier, Kim did not appear on 15 April celebrations for the birthday of his grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung, which is one of the biggest days on the North Korean calendar.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
