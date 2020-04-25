US Think Tank Says Train Allegedly Belonging to N Korea's Kim Was at Wonsan Compound on April 21, 23

According to Washington-based think tank 38 North, satellite images allegedly spotted a train belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Wonsan resort area in the east of the country on 21 and 23 April.
Satellite imagery indicates that Kim Jong Un was likely at his Wonsan compound earlier this week. https://t.co/do75evMgcY #KimJongUn— 38 North (@38NorthNK) April 25, 2020
The train, which is about 250 metres long, was partially covered by the roof at the station reserved for use by Kim and his family, the think tank said. The train was not present on 15 April but was spotted on 21 and 23 April, it added.
The report emphasized that the presence of the train does not mean that Kim Jong Un was there, neither does it says anything about his health.
