'My Mistake That I Voted for Imran Khan': Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Pakistani PM's House

New Delhi (Sputnik): With the rapid increase in number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Pakistan government has imposed a national lockdown. According to health officials, the country has reported more than 30 deaths so far.

A man in Pakistan set himself ablaze outside Prime Minister Imran Khan’s House in Islamabad on Friday.

According to Islamabad Police, the man identified as Faisal went in front of the Prime Minister House, poured petrol and set himself ablaze.

“A close relative of the deceased was undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital whose medical aid was being affected due to the lockdown,” a senior police official said.

According to the reports, Faisal had written a letter to Prime Minister Khan before committing suicide.

“In the letter, Faizal mentioned that the situation in hospitals was deteriorating as doctors were not treating the patients.“My mistake was that I voted for PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the ruling party founded and led by Imran Khan) and that’s all,” Pakistan's news channel G News Network reported.

​Faisel had previously written a letter to the Prime Minister House complaining about a local politician named Jawad Abbasi but no action was taken against him, the media report said, adding that he had recently visited a police station in Punjab's Rawalpindi district, demanding action against Jawad Abbasi but a false case suit was subsequently lodged against him.

Pakistan has so far reported more than 2,400 cases of coronavirus, according to government data.