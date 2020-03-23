Pakistan Suspends Six Government Officials Who Took Selfie With COVID-19 Infected Colleague

New Delhi (Sputnik): The infectious coronavirus disease, COVID-19, which is suspected to have originated in China’s Wuhan city, has forced many governments to take all possible measures to contain it. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the virus has already claimed around 13,000 lives so far.

Pakistan's Deputy Commissioner of Police in Khairpur district stated that the suspended six revenue officials unknowingly met with one of their colleagues who had returned from Iran and was later tested positive with the infectious coronavirus.

"Due to the information received through social media regarding getting selfie by the revenue staff with Mr Irshad Ali, recently return from Iran reported as positive case of coronavirus, the following staff as identified in selfie are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect", the order read.

— Sameer Mandhro (@smendhro) March 22, 2020

With the alarming rise in the number of cases related to coronavirus, Pakistan government is also taking preventive measures in order to contain the spread of the virus.

According to the official data, Pakistan has reported over 800 positive cases along with six deaths across the nation so far.