India Accuses Pakistan of Air Space Violation as Drone Crosses International Border

New Delhi (Sputnik): Since 2019, New Delhi has been trying to acquire anti-drone technology to help detect unmanned aerial vehicles intruding on its air space from Pakistan and elsewhere.

India has accused Pakistan of violating its air space after a drone crossed the international border near Samba in Jammu and Kashmir late on Wednesday.

India's border guards, the Border Security Force, fired several rounds after seeing some suspicious activity at the cross-border post.

According to official sources, a Pakistani drone entered Indian territory but returned after some time.

BSF personnel are now keeping a close watch on the border. However, this was not the first time that drones from Pakistan have entered the Indian air space.

Pakistan has neither denied nor confirmed India's claims on drones crossing the international border.

Since last year, drones, carrying arms, ammunition and drugs have entered Punjab, which shares a border with Pakistan.

After local police reported 10-15 drones entering from near the Pakistan border, the Indian home ministry in October 2019 ordered the deployment of ground-based anti-drone systems with 360-degree surveillance along the western border.

In January 2020, the BSF shot down two drones in Jammu and Kashmir within 15 days.

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads since August 2019 when India stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status under Article 370.