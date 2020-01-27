India Border Police Shoot Down Pakistani Drone Along Border in Jammu

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian home ministry ordered the deployment of ground-based anti-drone systems with 360-degree surveillance along the western border in October 2019 after border police reported 10-15 drones venturing near the Pakistani border on daily basis since August 2019.

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) claimed that it shot down a Pakistani drone along the international border in Jammu on Monday night. NS Jamwal, a high-ranking BSF official in Jammu, said that the Chinese-made drone was spotted in a forward post in the Arnia sector.

This is the second such incident in the last 15 days. Earlier, the BSF spotted two Pakistani drones inside the Indian border near Punjab on 13 January, but failed to bring them down.

In October 2019, the Indian home ministry asked security forces to purchase advanced anti-drone systems after police recovered significant amounts of drugs and weapons, including a drone, from villages along the international border with Pakistan, in the northern Indian state of Punjab.

Relations between the two nuclear-armed South Asian nations worsened in August 2019, after New Delhi revoked the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Ever since the state was stripped of its special status, Islamabad has been on a diplomatic offensive against Kashmir, claiming multiple human rights violations in the region.