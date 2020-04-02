COVID-19: China Sends $3 Million in Medical Aid to Pakistan

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the nationwide tally of confirmed cases crossing 2,000. The viral infection has claimed 26 lives in the country so far.

Pakistan’s ally China has rushed medical equipment and relief aid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. According to media reports three special flights have reached Islamabad within 24 hours carrying relief supplies worth $3 Million.

Chinese relief assistance includes testing kits, masks and gloves and medical equipment besides healthcare personnel, who had previously arrived in Pakistan.

🇵🇰 🇨🇳 Special Friendship



Special flight #PIA carrying relief supplies worth US$ 3 Million from #China reached #Islamabad last night.



We thank Chinese people & leadership for their solidarity & appreciate #China’s continued support to combat #COVID19.@SMQureshiPTI @zlj517 pic.twitter.com/5YyVO15dA8 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 2, 2020

​To combat the fast-spreading pandemic, Pakistan has closed its borders with both Iran and Afghanistan. Its borders with India were already closed due to growing tensions between the two neighbours over Kashmir.

Islamabad has been facing widespread criticism for allowing thousands of Islamic clerics from around the world to host a three-day religious meeting near Lahore in March. More than 200 clerics are now quarantined following the gathering of the Islamic missionaries group Tablighi Jamaat.