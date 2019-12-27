Register
18:14 GMT +327 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Kazakhstan Plane Accident

    Bek Air Flight 2100: Timeline of Deadly Kazakhstan Plane Crash Revealed

    © Sputnik / Timur Batyrshin
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107787/91/1077879119.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912271077882582-bek-air-flight-2100-timeline-of-deadly-kazakhstan-plane-crash-revealed/

    A Bek Air Fokker 100 medium-sized twin-turbofan jet airliner en route from Almaty to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with almost 100 people on board crashed Friday morning, killing at least a dozen people and injuring dozens of others.

    Beck Air Flight 2100 disappeared from air traffic controllers’ radar screens just moments after takeoff, a timeline presented by the Almaty International Airport confirmed Friday afternoon.

    “Flight registration began at 5:35 am and finished at 6:35 am. Boarding was completed at 7:03 am. Takeoff was at 7:21 am. The aircraft disappeared from the radar at 7:22 am, with an alert declared at 7:25. The call to the emergency services was made at 7:43 am,” the press service said in a statement.

    Airport search and rescue workers were the first to arrive on the scene of the accident, along with the aviation security service and emergency services. The evacuation of passengers began immediately.

    Earlier Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar told reporters that the plane was thought to have touched the runway twice upon takeoff, with the accident believed at this stage to be the result of either pilot error or a technical malfunction.

    Officials ruled out weather-related issues, saying that the airport runway was in perfect condition and that the plane had been treated with an anti-icing agent.

    Deadly Accident

    Shortly after takeoff, the Bek Air Fokker-100 with 98 people on board including 93 passengers and five crew lost altitude, broke through a concrete border and crashed into a two-story building.

    Conflicting reports remain regarding the number of casualties, with medics reporting 15 dead, while the internal affairs ministry puts the figure at 12, including the plane’s captain, Marat Muratbaev. 49 people have also been delivered to local hospitals with injuries, 18 of them in serious condition. No casualties were reported on the ground, as the building the plane crashed into was under construction.

    Emergency and security personnel are seen at the site of the plane crash near Almaty, Kazakhstan, December 27, 2019
    © REUTERS / PAVEL MIKHEYEV
    Emergency and security personnel are seen at the site of the plane crash near Almaty, Kazakhstan, December 27, 2019

    Several foreign nationals, including two Ukrainians, one citizen of Kyrgyzstan and one Chinese national were on board the plane. All of them are said to have survived. There were no Russian nationals onboard. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message expressing his condolences to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday, saying Russia shares in the sorrow of those who have lost loved ones, and hopes for the speedy recovery of any survivors who were injured.

    The plane’s flight recorders have been recovered. All of Bek Air’s flights have been cancelled, and all Fokker-100 aircraft grounded pending investigation. Bek Air, a regional business jet operator, has nine Fokker-100s in its fleet. The plane which crashed was built in 1996, and was purchased by the company in 2013 after flying with several other airlines. The plane’s registration was renewed in 2016.

    Almaty International Airport is now operating as normal.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach Delivering Babies
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach to Deliver Babies
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse