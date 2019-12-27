Passenger Airplane With 100 on Board Crashes in Kazakhstan

The crash occurred near the Kazakh city of Almaty. The city airport said in a Facebook post some people have survived the accident.

A plane belonging to Bek Air company has crashed near the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan, the city airport reported on Friday.

The early reports say about seven people were killed in the incident.

The plane was travelling from Almaty to the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan but disappeared from radars.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW