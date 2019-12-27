Watch Footage From Crash Site of Almaty Plane

The number of people, who died as the result of Friday's plane crash near the Kazakh city of Almaty, has risen to 14, and 35 more people have suffered injuries in the event, according to the city administration.

According to the authorities, 35 people have been transported to various medical facilities. The list of injured people includes eight children and 22 adults in critical condition.

The central hospital in Almaty said that 17 injured of the injured had been admitted to their facility.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development, the jet lost altitude after take-off, broke a concrete guardrail and crashed into a two-story building at 7:22 a.m. local time (01:22 GMT).