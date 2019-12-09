Register
18:41 GMT +309 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Indian army officer watches as a school student checks the MP9 machine pistol during the display of arms and military equipment at the Polo Ground in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad, on September 29, 2018

    Indian Parliament's Lower House Passes Bill to Amend Arms Act Aimed at Curbing Illegal Manufacturing

    © AFP 2019 / NOAH SEELAM
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107752/39/1077523910.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912091077523695-indian-parliaments-lower-house-passes-bill-to-amend-arms-act-aimed-at-curbing-illegal-manufacturing/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Thousands of people are arrested annually across India for manufacturing and supplying illegal firearms, particularly those who have set up production centres in the country’s Uttar Pradesh and Bihar states, parts of which border Nepal and Bangladesh that have significant markets for such weapons.

    To deter people from illegally making or selling prohibited arms and ammunition, the Indian government on Monday succeeded in passing The Arms (Amendment) Bill 2019 through the Indian parliament’s lower house, the Lok Sabha.

    Addressing members of the lower house, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said the passing of the amended Bill was necessary to effectively maintain control over the flow of illegal arms and ammunition, ensure the safety and security of citizens and maintain law and order.

    The Arms (Amendment) Bill 2019 tabled in Parliament on Monday is an improvement on The Arms Act of 1959 in terms of enhancing punishment for those manufacturing or in possession of illegal arms and ammunition.

    The previous Act had a clause that said that a person or persons using illegal (unlicensed) arms or other weapons could be imprisoned for no less than three years. Depending on the gravity of the case, this prison term could be extended to seven years along with payment of a fine as determined by the court.

    Those in possession of prohibited arms and ammunition could be imprisoned for a minimum period of five years, extended to ten years along with payment of a fine, the original act further states.

    The amended Bill now provides for stricter measures, including seven years to life imprisonment for manufacturing and selling illegal firearms, seven to 14 years in jail for possessing illegal weapons, and life imprisonment for seizing weapons from police personnel, Home Minister Shah said.

    The amendment to the Arms Act, 1959 is aimed at effectively curbing crimes committed with illegal firearms, he further stated.

    Evidence that the flow and use of illegal arms and weapons are so rampant can be gleaned from the fact that police in New Delhi said that between 1 January and 16 October this year at least 1,029 shots were fired on the streets of the Indian capital leaving 100 people dead.

    Until September this year, Delhi Police revealed that they had arrested 2,379 persons with illegal arms and ammunition.

    In November, a Delhi Police team busted an illegal gun-manufacturing factory in the neighbouring city of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh state after a two-month-long investigative operation.

    Police revealed that they recovered a considerable amount of ammunition and firearms-manufacturing equipment from the factory operated out of a house. Four persons, including two intermediaries, the manufacturer and an end-user were arrested during the raid.

    Related:

    India Accuses Pakistan of Dropping Weapons With Drones in Border State of Punjab
    India Adopts Mechanisms to Track Pakistani Drones Allegedly Used to Make Cross-Border Weapons Drops
    Tags:
    illegal arms, illegal activity, Weapons, bill, amendment, Lok Sabha, Parliament, Amit Shah, Home, Narendra Modi, minister, Police, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Astride Together: Wives of World Leaders Enjoying Horseback Riding
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse