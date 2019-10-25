Register
21:33 GMT +325 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol near the India Pakistan border fencing at Garkhal in Akhnoor, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) west of Jammu, India, Tuesday, Aug.13, 2019

    India, Pakistan Slowly Inching Towards Limited Scale Military Conflict

    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    140
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India and Pakistan are doing little to deescalate their border conflict, and the situation on the ground appears to be worsening with each passing week.

    At least four civilians have been killed since Thursday and several injured in heavy shelling and firing at different sectors along the Line of Control (LoC), the de-facto border that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

    The two sides have blamed each other for inflicting heavy damage on civilian areas. Pakistan's foreign ministry summoned the Indian diplomat on Friday in what has become a weekly ritual since the Indian parliament scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August.

    Despite the summoning of each other’s diplomats and an awareness that such ceasefire violations may “lead to a strategic miscalculation”, Indian and Pakistani troops have not stopped firing at each other along the LoC..

    A worrying development is the high and consistent use of artillery by both sides. In previous periods of tension the use of artillery was quite limited and would usually end up with a flag-meet. But this time, the situation seems different.

    Pakistan administered Kashmir a Terrorist Controlled Country: Indian Army chief

    Speaking at an army function in New Delhi on Friday, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat categorically stated that Pakistan administered Kashmir is “illegally occupied by Pakistan and being controlled by terrorists.”

     “When we say Jammu and Kashmir, the complete state of Jammu and Kashmir includes Pakistan administered Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan,” General Rawat said, adding the territory illegally occupied by Pakistan “is not controlled by the Pakistani establishment, it is controlled by terrorists. Pakistan administered Kashmir is actually a terrorist controlled country or a terrorist controlled part of Pakistan.''

    ​General Rawat’s statement is significant as it comes a day after the junior minister in India’s Prime Minister Office (PMO) Jitendra Prasad asserted that the day is not far off when the Indian flag will be unfurled in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

    These statements do not seem to be one off remarks made to cheer up domestic audience during a political rally and India's Foreign Minister and seasoned diplomat S. Jaishankar has also spoken of India's claim to Kashmir.

    “My sovereignty and my jurisdiction is laid out by my maps. My maps have been there for over 70 years. Now, that’s my claim,” Jaishankar said to a group at The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank in Washington DC on 2 October.

    The Indian foreign minister declared that one day India expects to have physical jurisdiction over its territory presently lying on the Pakistan side since the Instrument of Accession (through which the erstwhile princely State of Jammu and Kashmir acceded to India) was signed in 1947.

    Despite raising the stakes, no Indian minister or any top-level member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has yet mentioned military options to achieve the desired aim of integrating Pakistan-administered Kashmir into India. But India’s recent trans-border strike on 20 October and war game exercises do indicate that India's armed forces may have plans in that direction.

    India Testing New War Strategy for Limited Scale War

    Since revoking Kashmir’s special status, India has conducted high-level war games in western (Pakistan) and eastern sector (China) including Ladakh where China claims its jurisdiction as well. On the western front, India has tested its air and land resources including newly inducted K9 self-propelled 155 mm howitzer and PINAKA multi-barrel rocket launcher in the Sudarshan Chakra Integrated Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise.

    On the eastern front, Indian armed forces have carried out two major exercises of newly conceived Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs) just 90 km from the Chinese border. The exercise was aimed to test the mobility, communication and coordination of fast-moving troops for a modern, fast and short war.

    The Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy has also started a fortnight-long exercise in the Arabian Sea this week to test “operational preparedness, validate procedures and try out new strategies and concepts of naval operations.”

    The Indian Air Force also conducted multiple Brahmos supersonic cruise missile tests earlier this week to assess its operational readiness, while announcing that the missile hit the target at pin-point accuracy.

    In the wake of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan making a strong pitch on international platforms and China’s moral support, the Pakistani army too is showcasing its ability to defend its territory.

    All said and done, the situation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours seems unlikely to return to nornal anytime soon. Despite the Pakistani prime minister’s diplomatic efforts in foreign lands, no foreign country looks ready to get involved. And, neither Pakistan nor India seems eager to sit across the negotiating table to talk peace.

     

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Stop Pakistan Rhetoric for Elections: Islamabad Warns India's Ruling BJP
    Video: India Tests BrahMos Cruise Missile Amid Tensions With Pakistan
    Away from Cross-Border Fire, India, Pakistan Ink Historic Kartarpur Corridor Agreement
    Tags:
    Bipin Rawat, Narendra Modi, Imran Khan, special status, Kashmir, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse