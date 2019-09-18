India’s Statement on Kashmir ‘Obvious Manifestation of Utter Frustration’ - Pakistan

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Foreign Minister Dr Subrahmanyan Jaishankar’s statement that the country would have “physical jurisdiction over” Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has evoked a strong response from Islamabad.

Pakistan has called upon the international community to “take serious cognizance of India’s aggressive posturing about taking ‘physical jurisdiction’ of AJK (Azad Jammu and Kashmir)”, which has the potential to further escalate tension in the region.

“We strongly condemn and reject the inflammatory and irresponsible remarks made by the Indian External Affairs Minister regarding Pakistan and AJK. These remarks are an obvious manifestation of India’s utter frustration over the continued international censure of its egregious human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir", said a statement from the Pakistani Foreign Office.

Dr Jaishankar during a news conference to mark 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s second term said India’s position about Pakistan-administered Kashmir was clear.

"Our position on PoK is, has always been and will always be very clear. PoK is part of India and we expect one day that we will have the jurisdiction, physical jurisdiction over it", Dr Jaishankar told journalists.

Islamabad said New Delhi was “resorting to jingoistic rhetoric”, and should “rescind its illegal actions, stop forthwith grave human rights violations in IoJ&K (Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir), refrain from violating international law, and fully comply with UN Security Council resolutions for a final settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute".

The faceoff between Islamabad and New Delhi began after a suicide attack on Indian troops in Pulwama in the restive state of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 in which 40 security personnel were killed. It further escalated after the Indian Air Force carried out an aerial strike on an alleged training camp at Balakot, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Tension between the two nuclear-capable South Asian neighbours continued to sour following New Delhi’s decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. Islamabad, which claims to be a stakeholder in Kashmir, rejected the Indian move and declared a diplomatic offensive against it.

Kashmir has been a bone of contention between the two, since they gained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. Both control part of Kashmir, but claim it in full. They've also fought three wars since then, two over Kashmir.