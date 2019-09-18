Register
08:48 GMT +318 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistani troops patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) --- the de facto border between Pakistan and India -- in Chakothi sector, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on August 29, 2019

    India’s Statement on Kashmir ‘Obvious Manifestation of Utter Frustration’ - Pakistan

    © AFP 2019 / AAMIR QURESHI
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Foreign Minister Dr Subrahmanyan Jaishankar’s statement that the country would have “physical jurisdiction over” Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has evoked a strong response from Islamabad.

    Pakistan has called upon the international community to “take serious cognizance of India’s aggressive posturing about taking ‘physical jurisdiction’ of AJK (Azad Jammu and Kashmir)”, which has the potential to further escalate tension in the region.

    “We strongly condemn and reject the inflammatory and irresponsible remarks made by the Indian External Affairs Minister regarding Pakistan and AJK. These remarks are an obvious manifestation of India’s utter frustration over the continued international censure of its egregious human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir", said a statement from the Pakistani Foreign Office.

    Dr Jaishankar during a news conference to mark 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s second term said India’s position about Pakistan-administered Kashmir was clear.

    "Our position on PoK is, has always been and will always be very clear. PoK is part of India and we expect one day that we will have the jurisdiction, physical jurisdiction over it", Dr Jaishankar told journalists.

    Islamabad said  New Delhi was “resorting to jingoistic rhetoric”, and should “rescind its illegal actions, stop forthwith grave human rights violations in IoJ&K (Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir), refrain from violating international law, and fully comply with UN Security Council resolutions for a final settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute".

    The faceoff between Islamabad and New Delhi began after a suicide attack on Indian troops in Pulwama in the restive state of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 in which 40 security personnel were killed. It further escalated after the Indian Air Force carried out an aerial strike on an alleged training camp at Balakot, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

    Tension between the two nuclear-capable South Asian neighbours continued to sour following New Delhi’s decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. Islamabad, which claims to be a stakeholder in Kashmir, rejected the Indian move and declared a diplomatic offensive against it.

    Kashmir has been a bone of contention between the two, since they gained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. Both control part of Kashmir, but claim it in full. They've also fought three wars since then, two over Kashmir.

    Related:

    Indian Army Releases Video of Militant's Confessions to Prove Pakistan is Igniting Terror in Kashmir
    Pakistani Foreign Minister Accuses India of 'Illegal Military Occupation' of Kashmir That Raises Spectre of 'Genocide'
    Foreign Minister Believes India Will Gain Control Over Pakistani Kashmir One Day
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad, Pakistan, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    First frost near the Titovka river in Murmansk region.
    The Beauty of Nature Above the Arctic Circle: Autumn Landscapes in Russia's Far North
    Not Hot, Nor Spicey
    Neither Hot, Nor Spicey
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse