'Guns N' Poses': Indian Rebel Leader’s Son, Bride Brandish Assault Rifles at Wedding, Pics go Viral

New Delhi (Sputnik): The pictures of the newly wedded bride and groom from India’s restive state of Nagaland posing with assault rifles in hand have gone viral on social media.

Clad in wedding attire with smiles on their faces, they struck a pose reminiscent of some old James Bond film poster. The son and daughter-in-law of ‘Kilo Kilonser,’ the leader of National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Unification (NSCN-U), posed for the cameras with an AK-56 and an M-16 assault rifle.

“I haven’t seen the (viral) picture (bride and groom brandishing automatic rifles) and I am not aware of it,” Nagaland police chief, T. John Longkumer. The bride and groom should be arrested for displaying illegal arms which is prohibited under Arms Act 1959 @ANI @the_hindu pic.twitter.com/X5bFIs2U6B — Tklen Haokip (@tklenhaokip) November 12, 2019

The wedding guests at the reception party of bridegroom Bohito Kiba and his wife were taken aback by the public display of guns.

According to media reports, the reception of the Naga Rebel's son took place at the Nagaland’s commercial hub of Dimapur on 9 November.

GUNS AND POSES! Bohoto Kiba, the son of NSCN-U 'home minister' and his bride at their wedding reception in #Dimapur #Nagaland pic.twitter.com/YKgOcPQU6A — Anupam Bordoloi (@asomputra) November 11, 2019

NSCN-U leader Kiba, who is engaged in peace talks with India’s federal government, seized the headlines earlier for threatening to kill journalists over their use of the phrase “self-styled” to refer to the military designations given to members of the rebel outfit in their reports.

Reportedly, a senior state police official of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Unification has denied information about any such photos and claimed he was unaware of the incident.