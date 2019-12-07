'We'll See': Trump Reacts to DPRK Ambassador Statement That 'Denuclearisation Is Off the Table'

On Saturday, North Korea's Ambassador to the United Nations, Kim Song, said in a statement that the "sustained and substantial" dialogue the US was looking for appeared to be a "time-saving trick", highlighting that "denuclearization is already gone out of the negotiating table".

US President Donald Trump reacted on Saturday to a statement by the DPRK ambassador that denuclearisation was off the table in negotiations between the US and North Korea.

"We'll see", Trump said, before departing to Joint Base Andrews.

Trump also noted that he has a "very good relationship" with the North Korean leader, and that they both "want to keep it that way".

"I’d be surprised if North Korea acted hostilely, I have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un. I think we both want to keep it that way. He knows I have an election coming up. I don’t think he wants to interfere with that”, the US president said.

Trump also pointed out that he is not aware of the state of diplomatic relations between South Korea and the DPRK.

"I don’t know that his relationship with South Korea is very good. We’re going to find out.”

In recent months, North Korea consistently reminded the US that the deadline set by Pyongyang for Washington to offer concessions in the ongoing nuclear talks is coming soon.

From the North Korean point of view, the US has not responded in good faith to Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un's attempts to settle the issue. Pyongyang has threatened to change its course regarding the denuclearization process, unless the Trump administration offers more attractive terms to North Korea's leadership.