Register
02:07 GMT +322 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Korea-Lago: US Negotiators Offered to Build Up DPRK’s Kalma Tourist Area During Talks - Report

    © Korea Central News Agency
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    According to a South Korean newspaper, US negotiators made a pitch to their North Korean counterparts at recent talks in Stockholm, Sweden, to help the socialist state develop a new tourist area on its east coast.

    When representatives from the United States and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) met in the Swedish capital earlier this month to continue their denuclearization talks, the American diplomats tried to sweeten the deal by throwing in some investment for the Kalma resort area, where Pyongyang is building a new tourist destination, the South Korean daily Hankook Ilbo reported.

    Situated on the country’s eastern coast facing the Sea of Japan, Kalma is one location North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has hoped to turn into a revenue generator and people-pleaser. Construction is expected to finish by next April on a resort that will include dozens of hotels, a shopping mall and an indoor water park, NK Pro reported, citing a video published by Japanese daily Asahi Shimbun.

    US President Donald Trump gushed to Kim about the possibilities Kalma holds for economic development when the two met for the first denuclearization negotiations in June 2018.

    “I said, boy, look at that view,” Trump said at the time. “Wouldn’t that make a great condo? And I explained, I said, ‘You know, instead of doing that you could have the best hotels in the world right there. Think of it from a real estate perspective. You have South Korea, you have China, and they own the land in the middle. How bad is that, right? It’s great.'”

    According to an unnamed senior South Korean diplomat familiar with the talks in Stockholm, Americans made the pitch during the brief talks on October 5. Negotiations ended after only eight hours, with North Korean chief nuclear negotiator Kim Myong Gil blasting the Americans for having refused to give up “their old viewpoint and attitude.”

    “The negotiations have not fulfilled our expectations and finally broke off,” Kim told reporters outside the North Korean Embassy in Stockholm. “The US raised expectations by offering suggestions like a flexible approach, new method and creative solutions, but they have disappointed us greatly and dampened our enthusiasm for negotiation by bringing nothing to the negotiation table.”

    “It boggles my mind that we think Kim will see a western developed resort in NK as a reward, rather than a threat to his rule,” Vipin Narang, a North Korea expert and professor of international relations at MIT, wrote on Twitter Saturday in response to the news.

    Tourism has become a new area of interest for Pyongyang as it tries to find new ways to generate income not barred by crippling economic sanctions as well as promote interest in visiting the country. Tourists from South Korea and China have flocked to DPRK in recent years for as varied outdoor interests as mountain hiking or enjoying scenic beaches like those at Kalma.

    Related:

    Tokyo Still Seeks Japan-DPRK Summit Without Conditions - Report
    DPRK Warns South Koreans Against ‘Becoming Bullet-Shields’ for US Missile Sites
    Washington’s ‘We Demand, You Give’ Approach to DPRK Talks Will Never Work
    With No Positive Sign From US N.Korea Will Resume Nuclear & ICBM Tests - Special Delegate of DPRK
    Tags:
    offer, Construction, resort, negotiations, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse