Register
03:56 GMT +327 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    n this June 12, 2018 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. Kim’s fifth meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping continues his ambitious diplomatic outreach that has included summits with the leaders of the United States, South Korea and Russia in the past year and a half. Experts say Kim is attempting to form a united front with North Korea’s main ally China to strengthen his leverage in the stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States.

    DPRK Warns US Not to Exploit Trump-Kim Relations by Missing Deadline On Denuclearization Talks

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 242
    Subscribe

    Earlier in October, North Korea said it was open to return to denuclearization negotiations, but conditioned the invitation on the US dropping its "hostile policy" against Pyongyang. The DPRK gave the US a deadline until the end of the year to decide.

    North Korea said in a statement it would be a mistake for the US to believe close personal relations between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could be exploited to pass the year-end deadline on denuclearization negotiations, KCNA reported Saturday.

    "The US is seriously mistaken if it is of the idea of passing off in peace the end of this year, by exploiting the close personal relations between its president and the Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK for the delaying tactics," the statement reads.

    In the statement, senior Pyongyang official Kim Yong Chol said relations between the two nations, despite Washington's "hostile policy," have not yet derailed thanks to the personal relations between the two leaders.

    Kim condemned the US for trying to spin what he called the DPRK's "crucial measures taken for confidence-building" as Washington's "diplomatic gains," pointing out that no "substantial progress" has been made in the DPRK-US relations.

    The statement says that the "belligerent relations" between the two nations could result in an exchange of fire "at any moment."

    "My hope is that the diplomatic adage that there is neither permanent foe nor permanent friend does not change into the one that there is a permanent foe but no permanent friend," Kim said in the statement.

    The deadline was set by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in April this year, after negotiations with Trump ended abruptly. Speaking before the Supreme People’s Assembly, Kim said he was willing to wait until the end of this year for Washington to adopt a more flexible stance.

    “It is essential for the US to quit its current calculation method and approach us with a new one," KCNA quoted the DPRK leader saying.

    North Korea did not make it clear what would happen if the deadline was not met. It is also unclear why Pyongyang chose the end of 2019 as the deadline, a Euronews report said.

    The two leaders have met three times: in Singapore last year, in Hanoi in February, and at the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea in June. The Singapore meeting was touted as a diplomatic breakthrough between the two nations, but subsequent meetings have failed to come up with an agreement.

    Related:

    North Korea Ceases Working-Level Nuclear Talks With US - Reports
    Ball in Trump’s Court for North Korea Success
    North Korea Wants to See How Wise US Acts Amid Deadlocked Talks - Foreign Ministry Adviser
    Sweden to Send Invitations to US, North Korea for New Denuclearisation Talks Soon - Envoy
    North Korea: Trump-Kim Relations Remain Special Despite Washington's ‘Cold War’ Mindset
    Tags:
    deadline, negotiations, North Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse