4 Persons Accused in Hyderabad Rape-Murder Case Shot Dead in Police Encounter - Reports

Local Police killed all four remands after they attempted to escape the forensic experiment at the crime scene in Hyderabad, India where they reportedly raped and burned a 26-year-old woman a month earlier.

According to police, cited by The India Today media outlet, a raped and heavily wounded body of a young woman was found on 28 November on the roadside of the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway.

The woman was later identified as a local veterinarian doctor. The brutal killing reportedly sparked protests in the local community, which demanded justice for the slain victim.

Nevertheless, local investigators said, cited by the media outlet, that the group of four men had punctured the rear wheel of the doctor's scooter. After that, the murders reportedly offered her an assistance with repairing the tire and then the rapists seized her, dragged to a secluded spot close to a toll plaza and sexually assaulted her.

The Cyberabad Police Department identified earlier the perpetrators as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu. Notably, Areef, 25, was reportedly the instigator of the committed brutal crime.

