Rape, Beheading of 3-Year-Old in India Outrages People, Celebs

New Delhi (Sputnik): The savagery perpetrated in the gang-rape and beheading of a three-year-old girl in the Indian city of Jamshedpur has evoked a wave of collective horror, leaving many shuddering with fright and prompting even some Bollywood celebs to join in expressing their outrage.

The little girl was first gang-raped and then her head was dismembered from the body. Her mutilated torso was found stuffed in a plastic bag and dumped in the bushes four kilometres away from the scene of the incident on 30 July, media reports said.

Bollywood celebrities, including Actor Farhan Akhtar and actress Anushka Sharma, have lashed out on social media over the fact that one of accused, who has a criminal record of kidnapping children in 2015, was granted bail.

On what grounds does a criminal of this kind get bail??

This is the guy who kidnapped, raped & killed a 3 year old in Jamshedpur yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ckpUsVVuap — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 2, 2019

A 3 year old girl who was sleeping besides her mother at a railway station was kidnapped, gangraped and beheaded in Jamshedpur. This is so inhuman and vile, it is literally making me shake in anger. Absolutely horrifying. (1/2) — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 1, 2019

The incident has left the people outraged at the whole act of brutality, with many demanding capital punishment for the rapists.

Why should animals like this be spared the death penalty? Hang them all. Jamshedpur Rape: On CCTV, Child Kidnapped From Jamshedpur Station, Then Raped And Beheaded https://t.co/aWcP3H1J94 — Vinita A Shetty (@vinitagsingh) August 1, 2019

It's a shame & makes my blood boil reading & hearing about such barbaric cases of rape and murder of little ones. It's painful to even think of what the girl must have gone through.I wish to see such sick men being tortured to death. #jamshedpurrape pic.twitter.com/II7Uir14cY — Sonal (@SonalKukreti) August 1, 2019

I just can't believe the state of mind of such monsters. Big slap to humanity and big slap to those who say rape happens coz women dress the way to invite rapes. 3 years child gangraped by 3 for 24 hrs and then beheaded that too in my hometown Jamshedpur unbelievable. Barbaric pic.twitter.com/3T5mf2SjYg — Rishi Anand Pandey (@PandeyRishii) August 2, 2019

The girl was kidnapped from Jharkhand state’s Tatanagar railway platform on 25 July while being fast asleep beside her mother, who was with a male companion, Monu Mondal, with whom she eloped, deserting her husband.

The woman later suspected him of being involved in the gruesome rape and murder of her baby girl.

On Thursday, 1 August, police confirmed the little girl was gang-raped by Mondal and two of his friends.

All the three accused in the case, including the male companion of the woman, have been arrested following an audit of the CCTV footage from the railway platform. Two of the accused, in their 30s, have purportedly admitted their crime to the police.