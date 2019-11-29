Vet Raped and Burnt to Death in Hyderabad, India: Twitter Explodes in Anger

New Delhi (Sputnik): Hashtag #RIPPriyankaReddy is trending number 1 on Twitter as a 26-year-old doctor’s charred body was recovered in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad. The victim went missing while on her way to a clinic on Wednesday night and her body was recovered on Thursday.

Since the doctor's charred body was recovered, netizens have been demanding a speedy investigation to nab the killers and calling for the death penalty for them. The doctor (name withheld for legal reasons) went missing on Wednesday night, the 27th of November, and her family subsequently lodged a police complaint. The next day, her charred body was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad near a toll plaza by villagers. The city police suspected she might have been raped and burnt to death, allegedly by a group of individuals.

Angry netizens have been quick to swamp Twitter asking "how long these types of crimes will continue in the country" and also demanding "Quick convictions and capital punishment".

A young, full of life doctor was victimised in Hyderabad. Under the pretext of helping her, this is what the monsters did, a heinous, cruel crime. Quick convictions and capital punishment is the need of the hour.

Assaulted, murdered and set on fire.



That's the fate you will meet in this nation, if you are a girl and need help when your vehicle is broke.



When will the women of this nation be safe and free ?

speechless, shocked, ashamed , angry



judiciary, police, governments, society



we all are a Big failure



we can't protect our daughters, our sisters, our friends



from Nirbhaya to Priyanka, not even one rapist is hanged



Shame on us all#RIPPriyankaReddy pic.twitter.com/Kyf89a60MR — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) November 29, 2019

राम राम जी 🙏 #RIPPriyankaReddy Hindu girl raped and murdered by rapists in Shadnagar of Hyderabad 🙏 Is Shadnagar a Muslim majority area ? #IndianMedia please run this story too and get girl justice 🙏 pic.twitter.com/V5SCadoyAJ #OmShantiOm #PayalRohatgi https://t.co/V5SCadoyAJ — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) November 29, 2019

​“The victim’s sister, complainant, told us that two people offered to help her sister but couldn’t as all shops were shut at that hour. However, when the complainant tried calling her after an hour her phone was switched off following which she approached us", said a senior police officer.

Police officials also stated that they are checking the CCTV footage of the area to get clues about the accused.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sent a member to Hyderabad to assist the family and take it up with the police. NCW’s Chairperson Rekha Sharma assured that they won't leave any stone unturned until these perpetrators get the punishment they deserve.

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, a total of 32,559 rapes were reported in India in 2017.