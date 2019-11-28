K-Pop Band TXT Shares Teasers for New Song 'Angel or Devil'

The song is one of the B-sides tracks from TXT's first studio album which was released on 21 October.

Alhough the recent album of K-pop boy band TXT "The Dream Chapter: MAGIC" with the title song "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)" has already been released, the group's label Big Hit Entertaiment hasn't let up, with the agency promoting the B-side track since 24 November, and today the agency dropped the teaser of Taehyun, the last member.

The preveious member's teaser was released just a day before and represented Soobin playing with balloons.

Hueningkai's teaser showed the boy being unable to decide which side he is playing: devil or angel.

Member Yeonjun on his personal teaser is throwing things in a сup with the help of another member.

Beomgyu's clip was the first released teaser, it was dropped on 24 November and featured the boy walking a tightrope.

Every personal teaser clip made with CG imitating cartoons features each member making simple playful things. In the end of the each teaser, they appear to have either the blue halo and wings of an angel or the horns and tail of a devil.

Although it is not known whether a full video for the song will be released, fans are expecting a whole group teaser and MV.

​Tomorrow X Together, known as TXT, is South Korean boy band which debuted in 2019 and was formed by Big Hit Entertainment. The group consists of members Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Soobin, Taehyun, and Huening Kai.

Big Hit Entertainment, founded in 2005, is a South Korean agency which runs worldwide famous K-pop band BTS.