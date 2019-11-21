Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Made Her World’s Most Searched Indian Celebrity - and Netizens Love It

New Delhi (Sputnik): International actress Priyanka Chopra has been named as the most searched for Indian celebrity on social media, as people looked up her name most in December when she officially became Mrs Nick Jonas. Netizens say she's added another “power” to her list.

US agency SEMrush has conducted a study on the popularity of Indian actors and actresses around the world and it was revealed that Priyanka Chopra, who shot to international fame in the American television drama “Quantico”, took the top position along with another Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The study contains global data from October 2018 to October 2019.

In October 2019, Priyanka and Salman were searched 2.74 and 1.83 million times respectively and the largest number of searches on the former was in December when she tied the knot with Hollywood singer Nick Jonas in Udaipur, the city of palaces, located in Rajasthan.

She was searched 13.6 million times that month, Business Insider India reported.

The actress recently tweeted an admiring post for the Jonas Brothers - Nick, Joe, and Kevin - who have been nominated for a Grammy in the Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance category for their song “Sucker”.

Sharing a short clip of the song, she captioned the post, "So proud of you @jonasbrothers !! I love you @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas”.

Priyanka and Nick had both a Hindu and Catholic wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in India’s Jodhpur.

