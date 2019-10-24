Bollywood Biggie Salman Khan Crushes Internet with New 'Dabangg 3' Trailer

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood’s “bhaijaan” (brother) Salman Khan sent his fans into a flurry of excitement with the release of the trailer to his blockbuster action-comedy movie franchise “Dabangg”. It will be the third film in the series.

Salman Khan, whose super-stardom in India is unparalleled, flipped his fans out by revealing the story behind the screenplay of “Dabangg 3” that also features actress Sonakshi Sinha and young debutant Saiee Manjrekar, and was written by Salman himself, the Indian Express reported late Wednesday.

The 53-year old “hero” who plays a cop in the movie series crushed the internet, when he shared the three-minute trailer of “Dabangg 3” on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, with 38.3 million and 26.9 million followers respectively.

Netizens reacted to the trailer that has evoked over 310,000 likes and nearly 7,000 retweets within 12 hours, with overwhelming reactions and funny memes. On YouTube, the trailer has received over 1.5 million views and 959,000 likes.

This is toooooo HUUUUUUUGGGEEEEEE best trailer in long time. Insane. Mind blowing. I predict fastest to 300cr and def much much more. I wanna see it nowwwwwww — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) October 23, 2019​

Big ever than ever! #Dabangg3Trailer is the complete entertainment package. — Tata Sky (@TataSky) October 23, 2019

​The high-voltage tongue-in-cheek crime caper film, part of the "Dabangg" series, tells the story of a cop named "Chulbul Panday" from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh who ironically calls himself "Robin Hood Pandey".

Chulbul delights in flexing his muscles, picking fights, causing chaos and instead of arresting violent thieves, robbing the robbers.

The first “Dabangg” movie hit the theatres in 2010 covering nearly 2,100 cinemas worldwide and went on to gross $47 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film that year.

The second instalment of the series “Dabangg 2” released in 2012 and grossed over $37 million at the worldwide box office.

Riding on the success of the prequels of “Dabangg 3”, the cast of the movie has dubbed the upcoming movie in three Indian regional languages – Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, and it is slated for release on 20 December.

For the sake of promotion, Salman has changed his name to “Chulbul Panday” on social media