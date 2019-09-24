Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan Lashes Out at Photographer on Stage, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is no stranger to controversy, is at it again. This time it was on stage with a photographer at the launch of the 13th season of reality tv show Big Boss.

The live audience watching Salman’s appearance on stage were surprised to see the superstar, who is generally known for his cheerful personality, pointing at a person filming him.

Salman looked quite annoyed with the photographer and then blamed him for blocking his way on to the stage.

The actor of blockbuster film “Dabangg” chided him saying, “If you have a problem with me then get me banned, that’s a simple situation to it.”

"No one else has a problem except for you... you guys (addressing the other photographers) should do something about it,” Salman went on to say while all others watched the annoyed actor in utter disbelief.

The ruckus created a tense environment at the event to an extent that a woman member of the organising team had to step in to calm down Salman.

The video of Salman slamming the photographer soon went viral on the social media.

Eventually, the situation was brought under control. Salman kick-started the event and actress Ameesha Patel joined him on stage.

Reportedly, Ameesha will be co-hosting the popular reality show Big Boss 13 with Salman, who has hosted nine of the 12 seasons of the celebrity reality show.

However, Salman wowed netizens by making a grand entry to the event in the Mumbai Metro. Many on twitter seemed excited by the news of him hosting the 13th season of Big Boss.

​Big Boss is an Indian reality show based on the format of Big Brother, a Dutch television series.