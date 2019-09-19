Son of Bollywood Action Hero Sunny Deol Says His First Day of Shooting Left Him in Tears - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Having given Bollywood great actors like Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Hema Malini, the Deol family is set to witness a new dawn with the debut film “Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas” featuring actor Karan Deol

The film is set to hit the cinemas on 20 September will feature Karan and actress Sahher Bambaa.

Karan is Sunny Deol’s son and the youngest member of the family to see his career kicking off in the film industry this Friday.

Talking to reporters in India’s national capital Delhi, Karan Deol revealed that his first day on of shooting started on a rather disappointing note, leaving him with moist eyes.

He said it happened while shooting an action scene in the film. He was supposed to drive a four-wheeler on the mountainous terrain of Manali in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh. But when couldn’t get the scene right twice, it literally left him in tears after he failed miserably for the third time.

“While shooting on the first day of the film, I forgot the acting training I had received earlier as I was so nervous. During the shoot of one of the scenes, I assumed it to be easy, but it turned out really difficult to execute. I broke down and started crying. But luckily, the next day was better,” Karan said during a media briefing.

The actor said he wants to make his parents proud of him. “It is my turn to repay them as they have given me so much. I doubt I will ever be able to do that. But I will try.”

Incidentally, Sunny Deol has returned as a director after a long gap with his film “Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas”.

When the veteran action hero of the Bollywood super hit film "Border" fame asked how he balanced his role as a father and being a director on the latest film's sets: he said, he opted to forget that he was a father on the film sets, to get the desired results from the crew.

Asked about what he learned in his earlier directorial film "Dillagi" in 1999 (which he once called a "bad dream" after it didn't do well at the box office), Sunny Deol told Sputnik: "I feel very satisfied making a film, as the most important thing for me, is that the film should reach out to the people for whom it was made, and they should enjoy it.

"The success of the film at the box office is a secondary thing. The success lies in the journey and the satisfaction as an actor, "he added.