New Delhi (Sputnik): Global ride hailing major Uber will support its drivers in India with free medical consultations, education concessions and micro loans.

Uber on Wednesday introduced a driver rewards initiative titled “Uber Plus” that will allow its chauffeurs to earn points for rides.

The new system means that drivers can unlock four different rating tiers -- blue, gold, platinum and diamond, the media reported.

The driver rewards programme is being rolled out in Indian cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kochi, Guwahati and Jaipur.

For medical support, Uber has inked a deal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national health protection programme “Ayushman Bharat” that would facilitate free healthcare to Uber drivers for bills up to Rs. 500,000 ($6,960 approx.) in hospitals.

The “Ayushman Bharat” programme was launched in 2018 as a centrally sponsored national healthcare protection scheme.

The first test phase of “Uber Plus” was initiated in New Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh.

The California-based company has previously said that it tests quite a number of its potential features in India first, before rolling them out globally, because the diversity in India helps the company tweak proposed features for its 95 million users worldwide.

Earlier in October, the cab-major partnered with online consultation app DocsApp to provide free medical consultations, subsidised prescription medicines and lab tests for drivers and delivery partners across Uber rides and Eats platforms throughout India.