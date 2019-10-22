Uber Joins Hands with Delhi Metro in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): People in India will soon be able to book their metro rides in the capital city of Delhi through Uber.

As per a combined mobility solution plan, the giant cab aggregator Uber has announced its partnership with India’s Delhi Metro.

During his visit to India, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said, “We want to replace your car with your phone”.

“We, at Uber, are proud to launch our new journey planning feature ‘Public Transport’ in New Delhi, which will integrate our App with the city’s Metro and public bus service”, the cab aggregator said.

The pilot project will undertake 210 Delhi Metro stations, with designated space for Uber cabs and kiosks.

Uber said that Delhi is the first city in Asia and the second in the Asia-Pacific region to get Uber public transport. The facility is available in nine other cities, such as Boston and Sydney.

The feature will allow commuters to call for a ride at the tap of a button and solve first/last mile connectivity challenges.

“If this comes true, life in Delhi will be so easy. The first and last-mile connectivity has been an issue and now this service will provide an integrated solution”, the Indian daily Economic Times quoted Delhi Metro Managing Director Mangu Singh as saying.

Data published by Uber has indicated that over 25 percent of Uber rides, in corporate hubs such as Gurugram, begin or end at a metro station. Once active, the service will also allow users to obtain information on public transport, including metro and bus routes.

However, the prime objective of the partnership is to link the user to the nearest metro station along with the best possible route.

The services will eventually be made available on Delhi metro smart cards as well.