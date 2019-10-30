Uber Reacts to Tana Mongeau’s Claim She Was ‘Almost Killed’ by Company’s ‘Creepy’ Driver

The American YouTube star recently shared a scary story about an Uber ride from her ex’s, Bella Thorne, house, claiming that she barely managed to escape death.

The ridesharing company Uber was quick to publicly respond to American YouTuber Tana Mongeau’s concerns after the Internet star shared her frightening story about an unfortunate taxi ride where she said she was “almost killed”.

In a lengthy video posted on her YouTube channel, Mongeau revealed a story about her recent use of the company's services when she was travelling from her ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne’s house. According to the 21-year-old YouTuber, the driver of the black Uber SUV that she took acted rather weirdly and “creepy”, while his car’s license plate did not match the one shown on the app. Mongeau and her friend Imari, who accompanied her, still decided to continue the ride.

“His voice ... think like 6 foot tall like white like school teacher but like murderer rapist on the side white ... like I have big glasses ... like voice”, Tana Mongeau claimed in the video.

i was ALMOST KILLED leaving Bella's house last night.... a STORYTIME https://t.co/P2IX5c1Fyw via @YouTube #newtanavideo — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) October 29, 2019

Mongeau then went on to tell the story of her ride, which ended in her changing cab at a gas station and getting home safely.

“I'm not overdramatic”, Mongeau said in the video. "Imari and I obviously talk about [the first driver] the whole ride home. We're just cooking this guy from being a 'Lovely Bones'-ass, creepy-ass, angry f*****g, giant white dude who was gonna kill us”.

Uber's support services were quick to reply to Mongeau’s Twitter post following her revelations, asking the YouTuber to provide more details about the incident.

“We take this very seriously, @tanamongeau”, Uber Support wrote to Mongeau on Twitter.

We take this very seriously, @tanamongeau. Please send us a DM with the phone number associated with your account as well as more information regarding your concern, so we can assist you further. — Uber Support (@Uber_Support) October 29, 2019

While most of Tana’s followers were really supportive of the blogger, pointing out that the situation was indeed very scary, some argued that Mongeau should not wait for Uber to resolve the situation and instead take measures against the driver.

Hope you don’t take this as seriously as mine, I have been waiting 17 days with the same answer. — Bertram Dalisda (@bertram_dalisda) October 29, 2019

IM LITERALLY SO SCARED WATCHING IT RIGHT NOW OMG — saeeda (@TeenieMongeau) October 29, 2019

IM SHAKING OMG LIKE THIS IS YOUR BEST MOST INTERESTING MOST SCARY STORYTIME EVER OMG — saeeda (@TeenieMongeau) October 29, 2019

