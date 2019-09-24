India's Third-Largest Foodtech Firm Woos Uber Co-Founder for Investment - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian foodtech firm Rebel Foods, formerly called Faasos, has attracted the interest of Uber founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick, who is nowconsidering picking up a stake in the company for an undisclosed amount.

The investment deal would be part of Rebel’s ongoing $125 million funding round that has already been fueled by new investors, including Goldman Sachs and Go-Jek - a Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food delivery giant, media reported on Monday.

Kalanick's City Storage Systems, the holding company of CloudKitchens. is likely to contribute funds to Rebel Foods; the firm deals with several delivery-only restaurants and brands.

According to the report, foreign investments are part of Rebel Foods’ international expansion plans.

Cloudkitchens aims to expand its network of kitchens to Dubai and Indonesia, followed by other Southeast Asian countries.

The company is also looking to invest in automation and robotics, to help reduce manual labour in its kitchens.

With over 1,600 internet restaurants, 200 delivery Cloud kitchens, and a presence in 16 cities, Rebel Foods is India's third largest Cloud kitchen company after Swiggy and Zomato.

With Rebel Foods, Kalanick is making his first investment in India.

After being ousted from Uber in 2017, Kalanick moved on to set up an investment fund and charted a strategy to build a kitchen rental service — CloudKitchens.

These investment proposals come at a time when India is facing an economic slowdown and an outflow of funds.