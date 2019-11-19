Register
20:21 GMT +319 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Police wield their batons against students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during a protest against a proposed fee hike, in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2019

    India's Policy Toward Higher Education Will Result in Fee Hike in Public Institutes - Assistant Prof

    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The student union of one of India’s premier university - Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) - has been staging a strike and demonstration against the Draft Hostel Manual which lists new provisions for a fee hike, a dress code and curfew times.

    Education was a top priority for India after independence in 1947 with quality education being provided in government schools. That system changed in the 1990s.when funding for government schools was stopped deliberately and private schools emerged, Assistant Professor in Economics at Delhi University Monami Basu told Sputnik.

    Liberalisation and globalisation gave a much-needed push to the private schools and they were no longer just reserved for elites, "while government schools were purposely made deplorable, left just to serve the poor,” Basu says.

    “Now the similar pattern is being replicated in the higher education sector where universities and colleges are witnessing structural reforms which aim to privatise the educational institutes.”

    Basu says, “With the new education policy to be tabled in the Winter Session of the Parliament, it will lead to major reforms in the education sector. Each college will have a board of governors, which eventually make colleges autonomous. There will be just one-time loan from the government and even the salary of teachers will be raised through student fees. This will eventually result in a fee hike in public education institutes.”

    The drift towards privatisation leads to questions about the right to education and the accessibility of education.

    Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University have been protesting about the fee hike in the university whereby the rent for a double room, recently rose to Rs.300 ($4 approx.) per month from Rs.10 ($0.14 approx.). It was later reduced to Rs.150 ($2 approx.) per month.

    Basu adds: “Education is a merit good, which means the good not only benefits the consumer but also the society at large. An educated person means a more aware person and it’s not just about getting a job and making a living. This is a reason why education needs to be subsidised.”

    Institutes such as Jio University, which is being funded by Reliance Industries, have been categorised as Institutes of Eminence, leading to accusations that the government is promoting private education.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Hundreds of Students Stage Massive Protest in India's Top University Over Fee Hikes - Video
    JNU Student Protest: Massive Agitation Forces Govt to Relax Fee Hike, Protestors Say ‘Not Giving Up’
    JNU Protest: Statue of Indian PM’s Inspiration Swami Vivekananda Defaced at University
    Tags:
    Delhi, education, Strike, protests, privatization, higher education, India, Jawaharlal Nehru University
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 23, 2019.
    Tourism, Medicine and Defence in North Korea: Rare Photos of Kim Jong-un Inspecting His Country
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse