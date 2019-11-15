Register
06:03 GMT +315 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Flag

    JNU Protest: Statue of Indian PM’s Inspiration Swami Vivekananda Defaced at University

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Ashwin Kumar / Indian Flag
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The ongoing tussle between students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), one of the leading universities in the world, and its administration in the Indian capital city has turned ugly.

    An unveiled bust of Swami Vivekananda, one of India’s most prominent thinkers and spiritual leaders, was found defaced at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.

    Vivekananda’s life and works have been one of the greatest sources of inspiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and millions of people across India for decades. His name is often mentioned in Modi’s speeches.

    This latest act of vandalism targeting Vivekananda's statue has sparked controversy on social media, with JNU students facing criticism from all sectors of society for the incident, including from politicians. 

    Located at the university’s administrative block, the saffron fabric covered statue was found with words like “fascism will die” and “Bhagwa Jalega” (Saffron ideology will burn) scribbled around it. 

     

    ​While it couldn’t be ascertained immediately who defaced the statue, the notorious work seemed directed towards the ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre and its affiliated groups, widely described as 'saffron groups' for being pro-Hindu.

    Representatives of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) denied their involvement in the incident.

    The university administration has said the maximum punishment of rustication would be awarded to whoever was found involved in the incident.

    The statue of Vivekananda was soon to be inaugurated at the university.

    Swami Vivekananda, an ex-barrister, took the mantle of his Guru, Shri Ramakrishna Paramhansa’s teachings and spread the charm and aura of Sanatan Dharma throughout the world.

    Earlier, JNU Students Union and JNU Teachers’ association had expressed their opposition to the installation of the statue on the university premises.

    “We ask as to what is the source of funds for the construction of the statue? They said, on one hand, the varsity does not have money for library funds and for disbursal of the Merit-cum-Mean Scholarship to students and on the other hand it is busy in constructing statues,” said JNUSU at the time of installation of the statue by the administration.

    On Wednesday, several students had barged inside the administration block of JNU to talk to the vice-chancellor. When they could not find him or any other officials in the building, the protesting students painted messages on walls near the vice-chancellor's office.

    "You are not our VC. Go back to your Sangh," they wrote on one of the doors to the VC's office. Another message written on the floor outside the office read, "Mamidala, Bye, Bye Forever."

    On one of the walls of the administration block, the students wrote, "RIP VC."

    The university administration, after facing two weeks of protests, rolled back the hostel fee hike partially for students Below Poverty Line (BPL) not availing any scholarship. Students called the move an "eyewash."

    Related:

    BRICS’ Expansion Largely Significant in Wake of US Tariff War – JNU Professor
    Students Stage Massive Protest at India's Top University JNU in Front of Vice-President - Video
    JNU Student Protest: Massive Agitation Forces Govt to Relax Fee Hike, Protestors Say ‘Not Giving Up’
    Tags:
    Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Narendra Modi, student, fascism, university, Jawaharlal Nehru University, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    You Laugh, You Lose: Funniest Animals of 2019 in Pictures
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse