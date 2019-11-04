India Leads World in Downloads From Chinese App TikTok

New Delhi (Sputnik): Chinese company TikTok was the most downloaded social media app worldwide in September 2019, with close to 60 million installs.

With over 200 million users, India is the biggest market for TikTok with 44 percent of total downloads with the US at just 8 percent, according to an update from marketing intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

The app’s growth in India, on both iOS and Android, is significant, and could help fuel further growth. It could also provide advertiser appeal, and help the firm build the social platform’s business in the country.

Facebook was the second-most installed social media app worldwide in September, with more than 50.5 million installs. India, again, took the lead among countries with the largest number of Facebook installs, pegged at 23 percent.

However, last week the US opened an official national security investigation into TikTok. US lawmakers are looking into TikTok out of concern that the company could be censoring political content and there are also questions about personal data.

The Chinese app has faced a number of controversies in India too. It was banned for about 20 days earlier this year over concerns of child pornography and allegations of cultural degradation.