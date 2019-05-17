After Brief Ban, Chinese TikTok Pips Facebook in India - Reports

Banned in India for 20 days, TikTok, the Chinese micro-video social app, outperformed US-based social media giant Facebook in the number of app downloads in India in the first quarter of 2019.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok pipped Facebook in the number of app downloads in India in the quarter ending March.

It added 88.6 million new users from India in this 3-month period, according to media reports on a study by market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

India's contribution to TikTok's growth has propelled the app, owned by Chinese startup ByteDance, to becoming the world's most downloaded app in the first quarter of 2019, beating Facebook.

Worldwide, TikTok had 188 million new app installs between 1 January and 31 March, while Facebook had 176 million in the same period.

TikTok's growth in India is notable, considering that the Madras High Court in India had slapped a ban on the tech firm on 3 April and was later challenged in the Supreme Court of India.

The apex court had refused to vacate the lower court's ban, but, ultimately, the ban was lifted with some regulatory caveats on 23 April.