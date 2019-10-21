Fan Tickles Funny Bone of Bollywood Actress Kiara With 'Best' Meme on Her Film 'Kabir Singh'

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and actor Shahid Kapoor star in the blockbuster film “Kabir Singh” about an over-possessive and obsessive boyfriend who gets responds with violent behaviour to anyone trying to get close to his girlfriend.

The film Kabir Singh triggered a meme-fest on social media soon after its release as it stoked controversies over glorifying toxic masculinity and abusive relationships.

And it seems the wave of memes is refusing to die down even four months since its release. Most recently, a witty social media user quipped the movie with a funny meme that sent actress Kiara Advani, who played the role of “Preeti” in the film, into peals of laughter. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a screenshot of the meme in the story section, calling it one of the best memes that she had ever come across.

The meme by a Twitter user was inspired by a scene in which Shahid Kapoor a.k.a. Kabir gets to know that someone smeared his girlfriend Preeti’s face with Holi colours in college and screams “Who touched Preeti?”

To hit upon the protagonist’s possessiveness of his girlfriend, the Twitter user shared a photo of a charger plugged into an electric socket with “Preeti” (the name of the actress) written on it with a caption: “Now, no one will touch my charger.”

Ab koi mera charger touch nahi karega pic.twitter.com/OvUk2zrFlD — Akshar (@AksharPathak) October 18, 2019

The meme left many social media users in splits and they shared more memes to troll the movie.

I can hear this image — Devendra (@deven_zip) October 18, 2019

Try living in a joint family. It's a war situation on chargers and headphones and snack bags and ...... and..... But i love it 💅💜 — par89 (@perryhari89) October 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Kiara is busy shooting for her upcoming films “Indoo Ki Jawaani”, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, “Laxmi Bomb” and the Netflix film “Guilty”.