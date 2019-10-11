If Politicians Are Held Accountable the Way Film Stars Are, There’s Hope for Change: Priyanka

New Delhi (Sputnik) - Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas said if people demand the same amount of accountability from lawmakers as they do from celebrities, things might change for the better.

Influence is a by-product of fame for actors, not power, said Priyanka Chopra in an interview to India Today.

"I believe I'm just a movie actor. I am not a politician that I should have responsibility. I have influence, definitely. What I say will have influence, so I try to behave like a responsible person, but I don't think I should be held at standards of political leaders at all and nor should celebrities", Priyanka said.

"If that kind of accountability was actually held to people who can change the laws, there would be a possibility for change. But people would rather do that with celebs who are just making movies. I'm trying to entertain you so I find that a little amusing", she added.

Priyanka has been busy promoting her film The Sky is Pink, her first Hindi feature film in three years. The film is set to be released on Friday.

The film received a standing ovation by the audience at its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The actress has been promoting her film in the US as well.

The 37-year-old actress is also in talks with Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo for Marvel’s first-ever Indian superhero film.