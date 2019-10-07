Chill Pill: Bollywood Celebrities Take Break From Work to Join 'Durga Puja Festivities In India'

New Delhi (Sputnik): As India switches on its festive mode, just like everybody else Bollywood celebrities have also taken a break from work to enjoy “Durga Puja” – worship of the Goddess Durga, known as the deity of power in the Hindu religious pantheon.

A bunch of images have surfaced on the Internet showing B-town biggies meeting and greeting each other while hopping on “Durga Pandals” or pavilions in the financial and film capital Mumbai.

The list included megastar Amitabh Bachchan, along with his family, actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rani Mukherjee, and Hritik Roshan, among many others.

“Durga Pandals” are spots where decorated idols of the different versions of Goddess Durga are placed for people to come and pray for strength and prosperity. Multiple “pandals” are set up in every part of the country, complete with fun fairs, shopping, and food stalls.

Making a rare appearance in the city, actress Rani Mukherjee, who is busy with her upcoming film “Mardaani 2” and otherwise maintains a low public profile, looked stunning in a white saree, coupled with pearls and metallic jewellery.

Rani was joined by her famous family members, including her cousins Kajol, an actress, and Ayan Mukherjee, a director. Kajol’s mother and veteran Hindi actress of yesteryears Tanuja was also pictured.

View this post on Instagram Wishing every one a very happy ashtami..... Jai Mata Di. A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Oct 6, 2019 at 2:39am PDT

The squad was later joined in by the Bachchans, who were seen laughing and hugging their friends, totally entranced by the festive season, in traditional Indian outfits.

View this post on Instagram today for #durgapuja #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 6, 2019 at 4:44am PDT

Meanwhile, 37-year-old international star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been in the country promoting her upcoming bi-lingual movie “The Sky Is Pink”, was also snapped offering prayers in one of the “Durga Pandals” dressed in white.

Former Miss India and yesteryear heart-throb actress Juhi Chawla also took to Twitter to appreciate how awareness has promoted eco-friendly ways of enjoying the festivities in India.

Fans poured love and blessings on their favourite silver-screen artists on social media, calling the festive re-unions of so many movie stars “endearing”.